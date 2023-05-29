Shannon Sharpe is regarded as one of the best NFL tight ends ever. However, his storied career nearly didn’t happen when the Denver Broncos considered cutting him. Luckily for him, they took a chance and the rest is history.

Sharpe shared with Jason and Travis Kelce on his recent appearance on the “New Heights” podcast:

“I was on the board to get cut. I was one of the last 12-14 guys to get cut. This is 1990. I was a seventh-round draft pick. My rookie year, we’re playing the Arizona Cardinals, and one of the coaches came to me and said, 'Shannon, your name is on the board to get cut.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“'You might not be, but your name is on the board.' He said 'What you should do is go out there and bust your a*s.' He said, 'Because we cut you, this tape is going to all - it was like 27-28 other teams - somebody might like what they see.'”

The Broncos selected Shannon Sharpe in the seventh round (192nd overall) in the 1990 NFL Draft. In an NFL Films presentation of the top ten draft steals of all time, then-Broncos coach Dan Reeves categorized him as a “tweener.”

Therefore, he had a dilemma if the former Savannah State standout was either an undersized tight end or a big wide receiver.

Shannon Sharpe’s determination helped him become a legend

However, Shannon Sharpe found a way to take an active roster spot with the Broncos. He explained during his aforementioned appearance:

“As I’m driving to the stadium, it starts to rain. [It] means we’re not going to throw the ball. I won’t be able to show what I can do in the pass game. So now I’m on special teams. I’m a gunner. I’m on punt return; I’m on kick return. And so, I was like, 'Man, how am I gonna show?'

“Now, mind you, I don’t get into the game on offense until the fourth quarter. Guys, I cut everything that moved. I cut the referee. I cut everything that moved. If you move, you were cut. We came in that Friday, my name was off the board.”

Sharpe used his speed to do his blocking on the move. As a result, he was too quick for linebackers and too strong for defensive backs. He used those advantages to help the Broncos win two Super Bowl titles and also had four First Team All-Pro and eight Pro Bowl selections.

The Georgia native became one of only five members of the 1990 draft class to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sharpe ended his career with 815 receptions, 10,060 receiving yards, and 62 touchdowns. The 13-year NFL player still holds the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a game (214).

Shannon Sharpe’s success continued after football

Shannon Sharpe parlayed his illustrious NFL career into a successful broadcasting career. He worked for CBS Sports and Sirius NFL Radio before joining FS1 as co-host of “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless. He also hosts the "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

However, his success has had some setbacks. Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre sued him for making defamatory charges regarding his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare fund scandal.

Sharpe’s home was also burglarized, with around $1 million of items stolen. He announced a $50,000 reward for those who could supply leads on who did the unlawful act.

Poll : 0 votes