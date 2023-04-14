What happened between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe? Debate between the two explained

“The Undisputed” on Fox Sports co-hosts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless rarely fails to deliver animated and sought-after debates. Sometimes, their discussions can even become heated if not personal.

On the “New Heights” podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce asked Sharpe, a three-time Super Bowl champ, if Bayless could gain one yard in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos legend didn’t even hesitate when he matter-of-factly answered:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“No. I’m not saying because he’s average. Ain’t no way they’re gonna let him get a yard. They’re gonna go out of their way. And I’m not so sure the offensive line is going to block for him.”

The Kelce brothers, who are also Super Bowl champs, couldn’t stop themselves from laughing hard at Sharpe’s confidence in his answer. Just minutes before, the three were debating the possibility of an average Joe gaining a yard in the NFL.

Bayless was blasted by several NFL superstars after his comments immediately after Damar Hamlin collapsed against the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

Bayless posted the tweet just after the Buffalo Bills safety was carried by ambulance out of the stadium:

“no doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant.

In the following episode of “The Undisputed,” Skip Bayless passionately said:

“I apologize for what for what we’re going to set out to do here today if it offends anyone because we’re going to try to do the show pretty much, as usual, we do the show.

I’ll admit up front that I’m still shook up by what happened last night to Damar Hamlin. In fact, I’m still wrecked. In fact, I’m not sure I’m capable of doing this show today.”

“We wrestled through much of the night whether to even do a show today because it felt like in our minds, we almost can’t win with this because the last thing we want to do is come off as insensitive to what this young man is going through in a life or death situation.”

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Skip bayless apologizes for Damar Hamlin tweet



Unc Shannon sharpe didn’t show up to undisputed today Skip bayless apologizes for Damar Hamlin tweet Unc Shannon sharpe didn’t show up to undisputed today https://t.co/6qguuo7EBY

Shannon Sharpe did not join Bayless on that episode, sparking rumors that they did not speak to each other after the infamous tweet.

Shannon Sharpe wanted Skip Bayless to take down his Damar Hamlin tweet

Shannon Sharpe immediately addressed the issue of why he didn’t join “The Undisputed” episode after Skip Bayless’ Damar Hamlin tweet.

“There has been a lot of speculation of why I wasn’t on-air yesterday, and I won’t get into speculation or conjecture and innuendo.

As a brotherhood in the NFL, when injuries happen, and we know injuries are a part of the game … I’ve never seen anybody have to be revived and fight for their life on the field.

“Skip tweeted something and although I disagree with the tweet, and hopefully Skip will take it down.”

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hQQK0njiQZ

Bayless stubbornly refused to delete the tweet, saying that the Fox Sports bosses simply wanted him to clarify, which he said he already did.

Shannon Sharpe’s comments about Skip Bayless not gaining a yard in the NFL wasn’t unexpected. What was surprising was how he managed not to throw a nastier shot at his co-host.

You may also like to read: "You make it seem like I'm a bum" - Shannon Sharpe goes berserk on Skip Bayless during Tom Brady debate

Poll : 0 votes