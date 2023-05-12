Fact Check: Is Tom Brady coming back to the Patriots? Exploring the NFL Legend's plan for 2023.

Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback who spent two decades with the New England Patriots and was a key contributor to the franchise's dynasty throughout his time, is synonymous with the team. He has been referred to as the greatest quarterback of all time.

Having left the team at the end of the 2019 NFL season, one of the wildest imaginations of NFL enthusiasts is to see Brady return to the New England Patriots. With the rumors now springing around the air, is Tom Brady actually returning to New England?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady's Return to New England Patriots

Tom Brady will indeed be returning to New England for the Patriots' opening home game of the upcoming 2023 NFL season. The quarterback has been invited by the team to the opener in a bid to honor him for his wonderful years leading the team's offense.

The confirmation of Brady's return came from the team's owner, Robert Kraft.

"The NFL is over a century old, and 20 percent of those years of the NFL the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough,"

In a recent appearance on the Good Morning Football show, Kraft explained that the quarterback will be present at the season opener. He went on to say:

“And I'm happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back, to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years. And it will be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots.”

New England Patriots @Patriots



Robert Kraft on honoring “The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium “The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. https://t.co/Dg4Aq2TXvq

Without a doubt, it is an honor well-deserved for Tom Brady who spent most of his illustrious NFL career with the team and led it to an incredible run of success.

Brady's time with the Patriots

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

It's certainly a well-deserved honor for Brady, whose time with the Patriots was nothing short of incredible. During his illustrious NFL career, he led the team to six Super Bowl victories and was named the championship game MVP on four occasions. He appeared in a total of 285 games, throwing for an impressive 74,571 yards in 9988 attempts and 541 touchdowns. Brady was also named the NFL MVP three times while playing for the Patriots.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes