Tom Brady set for stunning return with Patriots owner Robert Kraft highlighting plans for NFL icon

Tom Brady is headed back to the New England Patriots, but not as a member. Rumors flew that Brady's next NFL team could have been the Patriots following his season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his retirement ended those rumors. Now, it appears he'll head back home in another capacity.

Per Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the franchise icon is going to participate in the team's home opener. Mike Garofolo reported that the seven-time Super Bowl winner will be back in Gilette Stadium for the first time since October of 2021.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo Per Robert Kraft on @gmfb just now: The #Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back to Foxboro for their opener to honor him for his time in New England. Per Robert Kraft on @gmfb just now: The #Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back to Foxboro for their opener to honor him for his time in New England.

Garofolo said:

"Per Robert Kraft on [Good Morning Football] just now: The Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back to Foxboro for their opener to honor him for his time in New England."

The Patriots' official Twitter account confirmed the news as well.

Brady left the Patriots after the 2019-2020 season. His final pass there ended up being an interception in a playoff loss before he signed with the Buccaneers. He won the Super Bowl there before playing two more seasons and retiring.

According to the leaked schedule, Brady's return will come in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

Rumors abounded that he would unretire as he did following the 2021-2022 season, but thus far he's remained adamant that his time in the NFL is done. As a result, he can safely be invited to participate in the festivities at the Patriots' home opener.

Did Tom Brady retire a Patriot?

Since he is officially retired and filed the paperwork with the NFL, Tom Brady's last team was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired after their playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom Brady retired a Buccaneer

That also means that he did not retire a Patriot. Many franchise icons sign one-day contracts with their original or iconic teams so their last act in the NFL is with them, but it does not appear that Brady did so.

There were plenty of rumors that he would do so, but he didn't. Robert Kraft wanted him to do so, but it seems as if Brady ignored the tradition. Nevertheless, it hasn't soured the Patriots' opinion of him as he is being welcomed back with open arms this fall.

