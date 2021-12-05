Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 13

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers match details for NFL Week 13
Date: December 5th, 2021
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Atlanta, GA
Time: 1:00 pm EST
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting odds
Spreads
Atlanta Falcons: +11.0 (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -11.0 (-110)
Moneyline
Atlanta Falcons: +375
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -520
Over/Under
Atlanta Falcons: U50.5 (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: O50.5 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting
picks
The Falcons' last two defeats against two good opponents - the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots - were by 40 points and 25 points, respectively. Their defense has struggled against the run, giving up 124 yards per game. The Buccaneers' running backs showed they were more than capable of carrying the offense and they will likely do so on Sunday. Bet the Buccaneers to cover.
The over/under for this game is set at 50.5 points. With the Buccaneers likely to run the ball for the majority of the game, it's rather unlikely that both teams would combine for 51 points. Bet the under.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting trends
The Buccaneers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six away games, while the Falcons are 1-4 ATS at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in their previous five.
In four of the Falcons' last five matches, the game total has gone under.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers key injuries
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons are relatively healthy and will only be without defensive end Jonathan Bullard (ankle).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers have two confirmed absentees for the game on Sunday: wide receiver Jaelon Darden (concussion) and safety Jordan Whitehead (calf).
Guard Ali Marpet (abdomen), cornerback Jamal Dean (shoulder) and linebacker Devin White (quadriceps) are questionable to play.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head-to-head
The two teams have met 56 times in the NFL. They have both won 28 games apiece.
The Buccaneers have been the dominant side in recent head-to-head clashes. They have won three straight games against the Falcons, outscoring them 119-83.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction
The Falcons are 5-6 but have been significantly poorer than their record suggests. The Buccaneers will record a fourth-straight win over Atlanta.
Prediction: The Buccaneers win by at least 14 and rest Brady in the fourth quarter.