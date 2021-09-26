Falcons vs. Giants Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 26th | NFL Season 2021-2022

The Atlanta Falcons will face off against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 26th, at 1 PM ET, in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.

The away team is coming from two defeats and wants to win its first game of the season. In Week 1, the Falcons suffered a 32-6 blowout loss to another NFC East team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Week 2, Atlanta played better and had a close game up until the fourth quarter against the reigning champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

But a pair of interceptions ruined the Falcons' chances and thrust the Bucs to a 48-25 win.

The Giants are also looking for their first win of the season. After a terrible 27-3 loss in the regular-season home opener against the Denver Broncos, the team will now head to DC to face the Washington Football Team.

In the U.S. Capital, the Giants suffered a heartbreaking loss. Due to a holding penalty, a drop by Darius Slayton and a last-second field goal by Dustin Hopkins, the New York Giants left Washington with a 30-29 loss in a primetime Thursday Night Football game.

Falcons vs. Giants Match Details

Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs. New York Giants (0-2)

Sunday, September 26th, 1 PM ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ.

Falcons vs. Giants Betting Odds

Spread:

Falcons: +3.0 (+100)

Giants: -3.0 (-120).

Moneyline:

Falcons: +150

Giants: -175.

Totals:

Falcons: o48.5 (-110)

Giants: u48.5 (-110).

Falcons vs. Giants Picks

Both teams are looking for their first win of the season, and the Falcons are closer to it than the Giants.

After a blowout loss in Week 1, the Falcons improved a lot and almost got an improbable and unpredictable win against the Bucs in Tampa. The team has shown it can compete against the best and is trending in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Giants' loss came against a WFT led by Taylor Heinicke. The 28 year old QB was semi-retired before Washington signed him last season.

If the Giants cannot win a game so favorable, it seems possible that the team may struggle to find wins this season.

Falcons vs. Giants Key Injuries

Falcons:

Russell Gage (ANKLE) out

AJ Terrel (CONCUSSION) out

Frank Darby (CALF) out.

Giants:

Cam Brown (HAMSTRING) out

Evan Engram (CALF) questionable

Kenny Golladay (HIP) questionable.

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan TE Evan Engram (calf) practicing. Looks to be moving well with a chance to make his season debut Sunday vs Falcons. #Giants TE Evan Engram (calf) practicing. Looks to be moving well with a chance to make his season debut Sunday vs Falcons. #Giants https://t.co/1UZEDKXINo

Falcons vs. Giants Head to Head

The Falcons and the Giants have met 25 times (including one postseason game), with the Falcons winning 13 games and the Giants winning 12 games. The Falcons have won two of their last three games. But both teams have won five of the previous ten clashes.

Falcons vs. Giants Prediction

With two teams at the bottom of the league, this game should be fun to watch because of the defensive fragility of both franchises.

It may also be full of mistakes, thanks to the low-quality level of play for both the Falcons and the Giants.

At the end of the day, the Falcons have shown more potential than the Giants. They had a real chance of upsetting the Bucs in Tampa, while the Giants continue to make the same mistakes as they did last season.

With Matt Ryan at quarterback, the Falcons are a safer bet than Daniel Jones and the Giants.

Also Read

The Falcons played awfully in Week 1 but improved in Week 2. The Giants were terrible both weeks. Atlanta Falcons 28-14 over the New York Giants.

Art Stapleton @art_stapleton VIDEO: Eli Manning on our All In with Art Stapleton podcast ahead of Ring of Honor and jersey number retirement at halftime of Sunday's Giants-Falcons game northjersey.com/videos/sports/… via @northjersey VIDEO: Eli Manning on our All In with Art Stapleton podcast ahead of Ring of Honor and jersey number retirement at halftime of Sunday's Giants-Falcons game northjersey.com/videos/sports/… via @northjersey

Edited by LeRon Haire