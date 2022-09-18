Falcons vs Rams: Time, channel, live stream and injury report

The Falcons vs Rams game is a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup. Reigning Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams will welcome the Atlanta Falcons for the second week of the 2022-23 NFL regular season. The eagerly-awaited meeting between the two NFC sides will take place on Sunday, September 18.

Both teams will be wanting to bounce back from disappointing defeats in Week 1. The Rams were blown away by Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills at the SoFi Stadium. Meanwhile, the Falcons were narrowly beaten by the New Orleans Saints. As both teams will be itching for a win, we can expect some chaos on the field.

What time is Falcons vs Rams?

The Week 2 clash between the Falcons and Rams takes place at the SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 18 at 4:05 PM EST.

What channel is Falcons vs Rams on?

The game will be broadcast live on Fox in the USA.

Falcons vs Rams live streaming guide

NFL fans can live stream the NFC clash on FuboTV in the USA.

Falcons vs Rams injury report

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player Position Injury Status Damien Williams RB Rib Out

The Falcons will be without Damien Williams for the Week 2 game against the Rams. Arthur Smith's side signed running back BJ Baylor to the practice squad as well. This could be a sign that Williams will be sidelined for a lengthy period. Marcus Mariota will start as quarterback for the Falcons this weekend.

Los Angeles Rams injury report

Player Position Injury Status Brian Allen C Knee Out Van Jefferson WR Knee Out Leonard Floyd LB Knee Questionable Matt Orzech LS Calf Questionable Joe Noteboom OL Knee Questionable

Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Noteboom and Orzech could be in line to face the Falcons. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will once again start for the Rams this weekend. However, Brian Allen and Van Jefferson are unavailable for the game against the Falcons.

Matthew Stafford will start for the Rams in Week 2

Falcons vs Rams head-to-head record

The two teams have faced each other 80 times in the past, including two postseason games. The Rams have a distinct lead in the H2H department with 48 wins in comparison to the 30 wins for the Falcons. There have been two tied games along the way.

The last time these two teams met was in October 2019. The game ended in a 37-10 win for the Rams. However, the Falcons will be hoping to give the Rams a good run for their money this weekend.

It will be interesting to see how Sean McVay schemes up his offense for a second consecutive week without deep threat Van Jefferson. Moreover, Rams wideout Allen Robinson will look to improve on his one reception from last week against the Bills.

