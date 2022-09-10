Josh Allen proves he can dominate the NFL's top Super Bowl contenders even on an off night

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills entered Week 1 with Super Bowl expectations. Analysts and fans alike saw the team as an easy Super Bowl pick, which is a lot to live up to for a team that hasn't made it to the big game in decades.

Well, they certainly passed their first test on Thursday night. Allen made several mistakes and the result was still an easy 31-10 victory for Buffalo. This performance proved that the quarterback is a clear MVP favorite. If he plays an even better game, teams around the NFL may stand no chance of stopping this Bills team.

Josh Allen showed off all his skills Thursday night

To be clear, Allen did not have a terrible night and went 26/31 for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 56 yards and a score. However, he tossed two interceptions, even if both weren't his fault.

That is where the idea of an "off night" comes into play. If he did not have those two turnovers, the score may have been even more lopsided than it was.

Fans must note just how big this win is for Allen and the Bills. First, it came against the defending Super Bowl champions on the road, on a night when the championship banner was unveiled. Even if the home team didn't exactly have a home crowd, the momentum was there.

The opening week is a time when teams may show up rusty, especially a team like Buffalo that has gone months hearing just how great they are. Instead, they made the Rams look like a team that just had the No. 1 overall pick instead of a team that just won the biggest prize in sports.

Allen's dominant stiff-arm in the game sent a message to that poor defender and to the rest of the NFL. He will do whatever it takes to win and all the talent around him will as well.

The Bills marched into Los Angeles and made the Rams look like a JV team. It's about as big a statement as a team can make and sets the tone for the entire season.

Now comes the task of sustaining all this momentum. The real test comes in Week 6, when the Bills head on the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have been the one team the Bills have not been able to get past in the postseason. If the goal is a Super Bowl, taking down Kansas City will be a major test. That's true even though Cincinnati was the team to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Based on Thursday night's game, Allen is scared of no opponent and in fact, is ready to bully and taunt just about any NFL defender out there who gets in his way.

