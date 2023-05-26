The Indianapolis Colts took a huge gamble on Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft, as they think he can be their next franchise quarterback. The Colts drafted him with the fourth overall pick and he is expected to start straight away in his rookie season.

All though Richardson is a freak of an athlete, there is a chance that he might make some mistakes at the start of his NFL career. As a result, famous Madden streamer Bengal has asked the fans to be patient with Richardson.

While making the video of the Colts rebuild in Madden 23, here's what he said:

“The Indianapolis Colts have a draft strategy under Chris Ballard, it is to take the best athlete available no matter what and they did so even at quarterback at number four taking Anthony Richardson the best athlete at quarterback ever."

"There has literally never been anyone quite as athletic as Anthony Richardson, he is a unicorn, tremendously big arm, he's just inexperienced. I think his pocket presence is underrated but you got to factor in the fact that whenever you get a young player, especially a quarterback no one's going to come out and dominate right away.”

The Indianapolis Colts haven't had a franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck as they have had failed experiments with both Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

However, there is optimism around their camp that Richardson will turn out to be good, but the results might not be immediate. Bengal, the famous Madden streamer has liked the Colts' addition in this draft and had previously stated that Josh Downs will be critical for Richardson's success.

Anthony Richardson has a very high ceiling

Anthony Richardson: NFL Combine

There is no doubt that Anthony Richardson has a very high ceiling. He has been compared to both Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen and if he can develop into the player he is expected to be, the Colts will have a borderline MVP quarterback as the franchise's face for the foreseeable future.

Around Richardson, the Colts have some good pieces, and his development will be worth watching. The AFC South is packed with young elite quarterbacks, and it will be interesting to see which one of them will have the best career.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Richardson just turned 21-years old earlier this week and is making early strides with the team. Wil he end up starting Week 1? we'll see. Update: #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson is already splitting 1st-team reps with veteran Gardner Minshew, per coach Shane Steichen.Richardson just turned 21-years old earlier this week and is making early strides with the team. Wil he end up starting Week 1? we'll see. Update: #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson is already splitting 1st-team reps with veteran Gardner Minshew, per coach Shane Steichen.Richardson just turned 21-years old earlier this week and is making early strides with the team. Wil he end up starting Week 1? we'll see. https://t.co/xUMSb6FBdu

