The Indianapolis Colts drafted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The franchise also drafted North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs with the 79th overall pick to complement their new quarterback.

Expectations are high from the new Colts duo, and so far they have built great chemistry with each other. NFL insider and draft expert Daniel Jeremiah recently joined Madden streamer Gene Dangus, also known as Bengal, in a recent video. They discussed each team's top pick from the 2023 NFL Draft, and Bengal was pleased with the Colts' selection of Downs.

Here's what Bengal said in his video:

“I really like Josh Downs I thought he was someone that could go you know maybe as high as the top 40 as well undersized but he's going to be a slot receiver, so, I don't really have a concern with that."

"I think he's going to be such a nice safety net for Anthony Richardson just give him the best receiver he's ever played with really if you look at it I think Ricky Pearsall and Justin Shorter at Florida it's like you know they just we're not in the same level yeah as a receiver.”

Josh Downs impressed many during his time at North Carolina and along with Richardson's athleticism, they could form an elite duo in the NFL.

In his college career, Downs played 28 games over three years and had 202 receptions for 2483 yards. He also recorded 22 touchdowns, and the Indianapolis Colts fans are rightfully excited about the future of their franchise.

Anthony Richardson could become a superstar in the NFL

Anthony Richardson: 2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Anthony Richardson is the biggest mystery of this year's draft. As of now, he is considered to be pretty raw for the NFL, but the Colts didn't shy away from taking their chance on him.

The former Florida quarterback has all the tools to become an elite player, and the franchise expects him to become a superstar in this league. The question remains whether he will be able to translate his skills to the pros, but if he does, nobody will be able to stop him from challenging the league's best quarterbacks.

