In November 2018, Alex Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury and fans saw it live on the field. It was a long road to recovery for the top pick in the 2005 NFL draft, but that repaired leg was tested against Aaron Donald.

Smith and the Commanders faced Donald and the Rams in Week 4 of the 2020 season. It was the quarterback's first game back since the leg injury.

Donald got into the backfield and hit him hard but his leg didn't suffer any damage. NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the former quarterback's leg:

Jay @Blkjaymusic Brian Renick🎙️ @brenick77 I simply cannot believe that Alex Smith came back and played actual football in the NFL 🤯 I simply cannot believe that Alex Smith came back and played actual football in the NFL 🤯 https://t.co/0q6o83BRNm I love Alex but that man crazy , leg look like a beef jerky strip twitter.com/brenick77/stat… I love Alex but that man crazy , leg look like a beef jerky strip twitter.com/brenick77/stat…

NWeston @nweston20 @brenick77 It looks like they took a piece of Jabba the hut @brenick77 It looks like they took a piece of Jabba the hut

JakeTheSnake🐍 @jakemullen433 twitter.com/brenick77/stat… Brian Renick🎙️ @brenick77 I simply cannot believe that Alex Smith came back and played actual football in the NFL 🤯 I simply cannot believe that Alex Smith came back and played actual football in the NFL 🤯 https://t.co/0q6o83BRNm Bro wtf is that Bro wtf is that😭 twitter.com/brenick77/stat…

Other fans tweeted that the Comeback Player of the Year award should be named after Alex Smith. Smith won the honor in the 2020 season:

Jordan Worsham @JordanWorsham6 @brenick77 the CPOY award should be named after him truly, the man nearly lost his life and STILL chose to come back to the game @brenick77 the CPOY award should be named after him truly, the man nearly lost his life and STILL chose to come back to the game

Name the Comeback Player of the Year award after him, NFL Brian Renick🎙️ @brenick77 I simply cannot believe that Alex Smith came back and played actual football in the NFL 🤯 I simply cannot believe that Alex Smith came back and played actual football in the NFL 🤯 https://t.co/0q6o83BRNm Not only that, but his best career game (almost 400 passing yards) was in that seasonName the Comeback Player of the Year award after him, NFL twitter.com/brenick77/stat… Not only that, but his best career game (almost 400 passing yards) was in that seasonName the Comeback Player of the Year award after him, NFL twitter.com/brenick77/stat…

Smith took the sack from Donald as he leaped on his back. The Los Angeles Rams star was impressed by how Smith's leg survived that hit, saying "That motherf**king leg is strong!”

Smith completed nine of his 17 pass attempts for 37 yards in that 30 -10 loss to the Rams as Donald sacked him four times.

How long did Alex Smith play after the leg injury?

Smith with the Washington Commanders

Smith underwent 17 total surgeries and stayed in four different hospitals over the course of nine months following his injury. He missed the entire 2019 season and started six of the eight games he appeared in for the Washington Commanders in 2020.

That season, he threw for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions for the Commanders. The franchise cut the former Utah Utes star in March 2021 after two seasons and he retired a month later.

Washington Commanders @Commanders Statement from head coach Ron Rivera on the retirement of Alex Smith Statement from head coach Ron Rivera on the retirement of Alex Smith https://t.co/FjJRj4DLuN

Alex Smith played 16 seasons in the NFL, starting his career with the San Francisco 49ers, leading them to one playoff appearance. He joined the Kansas City Chiefs after seven seasons with the 49ers and led the Chiefs to playoffs in all but one of his five seasons with the team.

In all, he threw for 35,650 yards, 199 touchdowns, and 160 interceptions in 174 career games.

