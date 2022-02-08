"Holy sh*t what a terrible take" - NFL fans grill Ryan Clark for recent comments on Russell Wilson

Yesterday, Ryan Clark didn't mince his words when it came to his thoughts on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. On ESPN's "Get Up," former Steelers defensive back Ryan Clark said that Wilson isn't an "all-time great" quarterback and that we have to stop putting him in those conversations.

"Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB. He's never going to be in those conversations. We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl," said Clark.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



—@Realrclark25 "Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB. He's never going to be in those conversations. We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl." "Russell Wilson is not an all-time great QB. He's never going to be in those conversations. We have to stop putting him in that world that any team that has Russell Wilson can win a Super Bowl."—@Realrclark25 😳 https://t.co/ENeRNqbQDn

What a take. We're not sure if Clark sincerely means this, or if he's just trying to create a bit of hype or start some trade speculation with Russell Wilson.

Clark also added that Wilson “isn’t that much of a factor that changes who football teams are.”

Fans took to twitter to criticize Clark's take

2011 AFC Championship: New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers

In the world that we live in, if a commentator, analyst, or whoever it may be has a controversial take, fans and people are quick to notice and even quicker putting their own opinion. Fans, for the most part, were livid and did not agree with Clark.

One Twitter user was surprised by Clark's take, calling it one of his worst takes, stating he'd gladly have the quarterback in East Rutherford, seemingly with the New York Jets.

Another fan backed up the superstar quarterback by replying with Wilson's Hall-Of-Fame resume.

DeMeco Ryans Stan Account @A_Flawed_King



Another fan went on to present the fact that Wilson is in elite company as he's one of 14 quarterbacks to have eight playoff seasons.

This Twitter user admits he isn't a Seahawks fan but he is puzzled about all the Russell Wilson slander.

Meanwhile, one fan said that this was one of Clark's "all time" worst takes.

Clark even went as far as to respond to one fan and questioned their judgment.

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 @KaptainKlutch77 @GetUpESPN Because I said someone wasn’t an “ALL TIME GREAT”… Never won a MVP, never a All Pro. That’s an All time GREAT? On the GOAT list? Not to me… I do think he’s a VERY GOOD QB. That’s not an insult @KaptainKlutch77 @GetUpESPN Because I said someone wasn’t an “ALL TIME GREAT”… Never won a MVP, never a All Pro. That’s an All time GREAT? On the GOAT list? Not to me… I do think he’s a VERY GOOD QB. That’s not an insult

This fan reminded us of how close Wilson was to winning a second Super Bowl.

Omar @TheAmazingO3Z @GetUpESPN @Realrclark25 Dude should have two SBs if it wasn’t for one of the worst calls in NFL history. Stop this @GetUpESPN @Realrclark25 Dude should have two SBs if it wasn’t for one of the worst calls in NFL history. Stop this

This fan called Clark out for his contradictory statement, digging up a post-game interview where he called Wilson "the best player in the league."

Another fan called Clark "insane," stating that Wilson is a top-five quarterback.

Jaime Neufer (ZerpGod) @jaimeneufer @GetUpESPN @Realrclark25 You're absolutely insane... And I'm not a Seahawks fan. Russell Wilson is a top 5 QB in the NFL. He also has one of THE worst Offensive Lines in the league. Put Russ in Dallas, Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Denver.. they are instant super bowl favorites. @GetUpESPN @Realrclark25 You're absolutely insane... And I'm not a Seahawks fan. Russell Wilson is a top 5 QB in the NFL. He also has one of THE worst Offensive Lines in the league. Put Russ in Dallas, Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Denver.. they are instant super bowl favorites.

This Twitter user claims Clark is using this take as clickbait.

While another fan suggested anybody could be an analyst nowadays, saying that they "thought Ryan Clark knew the game of football."

Regardless of whether Clark was serious or not, it was quite the take. Wilson is an all-time great quarterback. Whether people view him as a top-five or top-ten quarterback is up for debate.

Edited by David Nyland