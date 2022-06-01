"5 year suspension #SOON" - NFL fans demand Deshaun Watson's suspension after reports of new civil lawsuit 

Deshaun Watson's legal situation has taken another twist, with reports of a 23rd woman filing a lawsuit against the Browns quarterback. She decided to do so after watching the HBO documentary "Real Sports". According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the documentary caused her to change her mind.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Another civil lawsuit has been filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson, bringing the number up to 23, attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. The petition states the new plaintiff changed her mind after watching a segment about the lawsuits last week on HBO’s "Real Sports." Another civil lawsuit has been filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson, bringing the number up to 23, attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. The petition states the new plaintiff changed her mind after watching a segment about the lawsuits last week on HBO’s "Real Sports."

As expected, when the news dropped that another woman had come forward regarding the allegations of sexual midconduct during massage sessions, many NFL fans took to social media to give their thoughts.

Deshaun Watson's legal cloud hangs over the Cleveland Browns' season

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

The Browns roster is stacked and ready to compete for a Super Bowl this season, but that's with the 26-year-old under center. With the now 23 civil suits hanging over his head, possibly for the entire 2022 season, the Browns' fortunes are directly tied to what the NFL does with the 26-year-old.

If he is suspended, then the likes of Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs will be in charge of steering the ship until Watson returns. That will likely mean the Browns are considerably weaker and a Super Bowl will be out of reach.

They may even have to attempt to make amends with Baker Mayfield, who is expected to leave Cleveland before the 2022 season kicks off. The lack of interest in the unhappy quarterback might signal to him that if it comes down to it, this is his chance to prove himself and find another franchise.

Right now, the NFL is under pressure to suspend the 26-year-old. If that happens, many have come to the conclusion that the length of the suspension directly correlates negatively with the Browns' Super Bowl chances. Put simply, the longer the suspension, the less likely the Super Bowl.

