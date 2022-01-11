"Miss him badly" - Fans react to Andrew Luck's appearance during Bulldogs vs Alabama title game

Andrew Luck's retirement in the 2019 preseason remains one of the biggest shocks in NFL history. Luck would've been just 30 years old that season. Since he stepped away from the game, Luck hasn't made many public appearances over the last three years.

But that changed Monday during the College Football National championship game. The game took place at Lucas Oil Stadium, where Luck played six seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Fans took to social media to voice their happiness at seeing Luck for the first time since he retired. Many joked about his slimmed-down figure. While others expressed how much they miss him.

Fans react to seeing Andrew Luck during Alabama vs. Georgia national championship game

One individual who expressed how badly they missed watching Luck play was Paul Pabst of the Dan Patrick Show. Luck retired while still in his prime, making it impossible not to wonder what could've happened had he kept playing.

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes had a wholesome reaction after seeing Luck. She noted that he looks happy, which makes her happy. Luck dealt with lots of injuries before retirement, so it was nice to see him with a big smile.

Luck was joined on Monday by fellow 2012 NFL draft mate Robert Griffin III, the pair appeared looked happy to be calling the game side-by-side. One fan joked that Luck and Griffin III looked like an attorney and a geologist respectively.

Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann Andrew Luck and RG3 look like old high school friends that haven’t seen each other in years and one of them became a high profile M&A attorney while the other is a geology teacher and just happy as a clam. Andrew Luck and RG3 look like old high school friends that haven’t seen each other in years and one of them became a high profile M&A attorney while the other is a geology teacher and just happy as a clam. https://t.co/7BGCZdUEoK

Another fan's humor revolved around Luck's attire for the championship game. stating that the former NFL quarterback's financial advisor must be a wizard. Whether Luck was wearing a Joseph A Bank jacket or not, he definitely looked dressed to impress.

Colts fans were likely to be the most affected by seeing Luck in Indianapolis again. Especially following their Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which ultimately saw them knocked out of playoff contention. The Ringer posted a meme about how Colts fans must've felt looking at him compared to Carson Wentz, who threw two costly interceptions in Week 18.

The Ringer @ringer Colts fans’ mood seeing Andrew Luck at the #CFBPlayoff the day after Carson Wentz’s Week 18 performance Colts fans’ mood seeing Andrew Luck at the #CFBPlayoff the day after Carson Wentz’s Week 18 performance 😭 https://t.co/RBTphUglN2

Luck's exit from the Colts was messy in 2019, as fans booed him when he walked into the locker room for the final time. One fan expressed their heartbreak over the situation, stating that Luck is one of a kind.

Pivot 🛋 Capone @JJ__indy Breaks my heart how he left that stadium for the last time. Andrew is one of a kind. Breaks my heart how he left that stadium for the last time. Andrew is one of a kind. https://t.co/du2ktYaCHl

Another fan noted how strange it is that Luck and Griffin are both out of the league. In 2012 when they were drafted, they were expected to be the faces of the NFL for the next 10+ years.

Joon 이준엽 @joonlee having a hard time wrapping my brain around the fact that Andrew Luck and RG3 are RETIRED having a hard time wrapping my brain around the fact that Andrew Luck and RG3 are RETIRED https://t.co/NzCB0EAS0H

New York Times best-seller Jeff Pearlman loved seeing Luck look healthier than ever. He compared his skinner look and new mustache to a suburban dad.

Sam Ponder showed her admiration at Luck being different and choosing to enjoy life after retiring from football at such a young age.

While some NFL players choose to come out of retirement, Luck doesn't appear to have any interest in making a comeback.

Sam Ponder @samponder 🏼 Andrew Luck is such a different dude and I love him for it. Comfortable in his own skin, always showin love to everybody else. Great to see him back at Lucas Oil Andrew Luck is such a different dude and I love him for it. Comfortable in his own skin, always showin love to everybody else. Great to see him back at Lucas Oil👏🏼

Finally, David Wysong continued the trend of linking Luck to Colts fans. The Colts' 26-11 loss to the Jaguars was one of the worst losses in franchise history. Although Wentz played a patricularly poor game, the entire team failed to perform adequately.

Seeing Luck at Lucas Oil Stadium was likely hard for Colts fans. They were happy to see him looking healthy and happy. They couldn't help but wonder how things would've turned out differently if the three-time Pro Bowler was still the quarterback, however.

David Wysong @DavidWysong_ The Colts were embarrassed yesterday, and Andrew Luck just appeared on ESPN for being at the game.



Worst 24 hours for Colts fans ever. The Colts were embarrassed yesterday, and Andrew Luck just appeared on ESPN for being at the game.Worst 24 hours for Colts fans ever.

Seeing Luck on the national stage was a treat for football fans everywhere. During Luck's time at Standford, he was one of the most highly-touted college prospects in history. He received comparisons to the likes of Peyton Manning as a "can't miss prospect."

Luck may have only played six seasons in the NFL, but he left a memorable impression on many during his time in the league. He holds a career record of 53-33, throwing 171 touchdowns and passing for 23,671 yards in just 86 appearances.

