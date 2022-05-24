"Cowboys need a real WR1 so it makes sense" - NFL fans react to growing speculation of Deebo Samuel heading to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys will begin the 2022 NFL season without wide receiver Amari Cooper after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns on March 16 in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cooper leaving Dallas means there is a hole to fill in the Cowboys roster. Will CeeDee Lamb become a genuine No. 1 wide receiver, or will Dallas look to trade for San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel?

This off-season, there has been growing speculation about where Samuel will play in 2022 after reports suggested the wide receiver was unhappy in San Francisco. He has spent time in Dallas and watched an NBA game with quarterback Dak Prescott, fuelling rumors that he will be traded to the Cowboys. Fans around the NFL have been reacting to the rumors on social media.

We saw the same thing happen with Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown #CowboysNation Deebo Samuel, who was recently in Dallas for a the Mavs game 3 playoff game, was spotted with Dak Prescott this weekend.We saw the same thing happen with Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown Deebo Samuel, who was recently in Dallas for a the Mavs game 3 playoff game, was spotted with Dak Prescott this weekend. We saw the same thing happen with Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown 👀 #CowboysNation https://t.co/nNbmeIy2O3

One NFL fan suggested that the rumors of Dallas making a move for Samuel made sense after they traded away their No. 1 wide receiver.

🎡 @FieldsToMooney @AMERlCASTEAM cowboys need a real WR1 so it makes sense @AMERlCASTEAM cowboys need a real WR1 so it makes sense

Another NFL fan reacted to the news, saying it won't happen because Dallas never make blockbuster trades.

The Canadian @Rory78794733 @fishsports Wont happen dallas never makes big moves before the season @fishsports Wont happen dallas never makes big moves before the season

Another fan dismissed the rumors as they have been going on for a long time.

G✨O✨A✨T @IamDarocket @fishsports y’all been saying this for the longest he’s gonna stay with the 9ers @fishsports y’all been saying this for the longest he’s gonna stay with the 9ers

This Dallas fan stated that the franchise needs Samuel's services this season.

Another NFL fan suggested that Prescott and Samuel could only be hanging out and enjoying the NBA Playoffs.

lesco brandon @85rbrooks @fishsports I mean he could just be there to watch and support the warriors @fishsports I mean he could just be there to watch and support the warriors

One fan posted two pictures of Samuel: one with Prescott and another with Lamb.

𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙙•𝙯𝙚𝙠𝙚✭ @6Blackhawks Deebo Samuel you are a Dallas Cowboy Deebo Samuel you are a Dallas Cowboy https://t.co/3LJH46blqO

Another NFL fan responded by saying the 49ers would not trade Samuel to the Cowboys, and if he were to leave, he would instead go to the AFC.

Phil McKracken @BigGee2202 @6Blackhawks SF isn’t gonna trade him to Dallas, if they do trade him he’s going AFC @6Blackhawks SF isn’t gonna trade him to Dallas, if they do trade him he’s going AFC

One fan tweeted that if Dallas did get Deebo Samuel, they would win the NFC East division in 2022.

Will the arrival of Deebo Samuel in Dallas ensure that the Cowboys win the NFC East, or is it too difficult to call?

Dallas Cowboys look to retain NFC East title in 2022; will they achieve it?

The NFC East will be harder to win than last season. The other teams in the division have made improvements, particularly the Philadelphia Eagles. The loss of Amari Cooper may hurt Dallas offensively, but with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and CeeDee Lamb, they have the foundations of a successful offense.

Dallas will begin the 2022 NFL season on Sunday Night Football when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There aren't many other teams that will provide a test this difficult in the season opener. The following week, the Cowboys are up against the Cincinnati Bengals, who made it to the Super Bowl last season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht