"Tom Brady would’ve gotten it the first time" , "First part was SUSSSS" - NFL fans have hilarious reaction to Josh Allen trying to recreate a viral Dude Perfect video

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to have a gargantuan 2022 season after improving leaps and bounds in his career. He has established himself as one of the best players in the entire league. He was voted as the 13th best player in the NFL last season as per the NFL's Top 100 list.

Allen and the Bills have been hard at work this offseason as they look to mount a serious charge for the Lombardi trophy. But this hasn't deterred the 26-year old from having some fun in his off time. A video of him trying to recreate YouTube group Dude Perfect's viral video was posted on the official Buffalo Bills TikTok.

In the video, he is seen attempting to bounce a ping-pong ball off four pans and into a red solo cup. He was initially accompanied by fellow Bills teammate Case Keenum. The video included a lot of failed attempts until he finally got the angles right and landed the ball into the cup.

The ridiculousness of the video prompted fans to leave some hilarious comments under it. Here are some of the top reactions:

Sandvan @entersandvan @barstoolsports Arizona to Murray: “you have to spend time everyday on football” Buffalo to Allen: “you have to spend time everyday on stuff outside of football” @barstoolsports Arizona to Murray: “you have to spend time everyday on football” Buffalo to Allen: “you have to spend time everyday on stuff outside of football”

Troy Banner @TroyBanner2 @barstoolsports Hmm, I never have seen him and Hawkeye in a room at the same time. 🤔 @barstoolsports Hmm, I never have seen him and Hawkeye in a room at the same time. 🤔

Unknown @Unknown_Serf @barstoolsports He looks like a guy that could be on dude perfect @barstoolsports He looks like a guy that could be on dude perfect

Justin LeBlanc @JBlanc2012 @barstoolsports That throw after he made it may be most unathletic I’ve ever seen a qb throw something. @barstoolsports That throw after he made it may be most unathletic I’ve ever seen a qb throw something.

JTone2🔰 @JTone2_ @barstoolsports Must be the kind of guy that’s good at everything @barstoolsports Must be the kind of guy that’s good at everything

Tim 🇺🇸🇮🇱 @CoolRiderr @barstoolsports Ok but what was going on in the beginning @barstoolsports Ok but what was going on in the beginning 👀

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl favorites this season

Enter caption Buffalo Bills v Carolina Panthers

Super Bowl 57 is several months away, but it's never too early to start thinking about who has the best chance of winning it. Right now, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the favorites to win it this season. They were primed to win it all in the last campaign. However, they suffered an overtime Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ended their season.

The Bills are at +650 odds to finally break through and emerge victorious with the Lombardi trophy this campaign, while Allen is the 7-1 favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP.

The Bills have every reason to be optimistic about the upcoming campaign. They added veteran superstar Von Miller to their pass rush, who could be the missing piece in their puzzle. With their high-powered offense and improved defense, they look the part on paper.

Buffalo will open their season against the reigning champions the Los Angeles Rams on September 9 at Highmark Stadium. This will be an early indication of how good the Bills really are. With a mouth-watering fixture to kick-off the 2022 season, all eyes will be on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell