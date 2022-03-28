"I'm irrationally excited" - NFL fans react to news of Lions being featured on Hard Knocks 

HBO and NFL Films have selected the Detroit Lions for the 2022 installment of Hard Knocks. Detroit will be the 15th team featured in the series, and this will be their first time being featured on the show.

Lions president and CEO Rod Wood released a statement Monday regarding being featured on the next season of Hard Knocks.

Wood said:

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions. HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best, and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

@danvilla is irrationally excited that the Detroit Lions will be featured on Hard Knocks.

@Backseat_Coach thinks coach Dan Campbell is going to be unreal on Hard Knocks.

@CatScratchReadr is relieved that the Panthers weren't selected to be on Hard Knocks. It was between the Jets, Panthers, and Lions to be selected.

@MileHighReport, the Broncos SBNation page, tweeted that while the AFC is loaded with the finest stuff in sports TV, the NFL decided to go with the Lions for Hard Knocks.

NFL: Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Hard Knocks this summer will be starring the Detroit Lions. Hard Knocks this summer will be starring the Detroit Lions. The AFC is LOADED. Must watch sports television at its finest.NFL: twitter.com/adamschefter/s… The AFC is LOADED. Must watch sports television at its finest.NFL: twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

@pmidnight16 thinks it will be the most depressing season of Hard Knocks.

@jerodfattal's dream came true.

@Ryan_Stoklosa seems to have liked the choice for Hard Knocks, as they will be watching it this summer.

@CowboysNation thinks Dan Campbell uncensored will be fun.

@jpep20 thinks Amon-Ra St. Brown will get his name out there on Hard Knocks, and everyone will draft him much higher in fantasy due to the exposure.

@FunkFlashyRob seems excited that the Lions are on Hard Knocks.

The Detroit Lions were one of three teams considered to be featured on Hard Knocks for 2022

This will be the first team that the Detroit Lions will feature on Hard Knocks. The Lions were one of several teams under consideration for the series in 2022, but they were one of three teams that could not turn down an invitation based on NFL rules. The other two teams that could not turn down an invitation were the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets.

The Dallas Cowboys have appeared three times, including last year, while the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals have done it twice. Hard Knocks is set to premiere on August 9th.

