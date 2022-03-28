Top 3 landing spots for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2018 NFL Draft's first-overall pick Baker Mayfield looks set to leave the Cleveland Browns this off-season, with the Browns trading for Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

The Browns gave up a haul to acquire Watson, trading away their first-round picks in 2022, 2023, 2024, a 2022 fourth-round selection, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2024 in return for Watson and a 2024 sixth-rounder.

The fact that the Browns gave up so much to trade for Watson despite possible suspension from the NFL due to his sexual assault allegations proves that they don't have faith in Baker Mayfield leading the team in the future. The quarterback has already made his feelings clear about wanting to move, officially requesting a trade.

However, almost immediately, the Browns denied Mayfield's trade request, granted this was before the move for Deshaun Watson was announced.

Mayfield still has plenty to offer, despite a disappointing injury-hit 2021 season, where he passed for 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

Be it in a trade or as a free agent, plenty of teams across the NFL will be interested in bringing former number one overall pick Mayfield into their ranks, be that as an immediate starter, backup, or to challenge for a starting role for the 2022 season.

Three best landing spots for Baker Mayfield

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

Baker Mayfield has been widely touted as a potential replacement for Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 off-season, and despite the Hawks receiving quarterback Drew Lock in the deal, very few Seahawks fans will be happy to begin the 2022 NFL season with Lock as their starting quarterback.

According to Sportrac, the Seahawks have over $15 million remaining in cap space, so they have plenty of cap room to bring in the former Oklahoma quarterback on a one-year deal to compete for a starting berth.

#2 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions could also be interested in picking up Baker Mayfield this off-season. The Lions picked up Jared Goff in the 2021 off-season in a trade that saw Matt Stafford move to the Los Angeles Rams, where he would win Super Bowl LVI in his debut campaign for the Rams.

Goff was solid during his first season with the Lions, passing for 19 touchdowns against eight picks. Despite this, the Lions will want an upgrade at quarterback, as the team went 3-13-1 to the second-overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft. Bringing Mayfield in as the competition for Goff can only benefit the Lions, as having healthy competition in the quarterback room will light the fire of the two players competing.

#3 - Houston Texans

Finally, we could see Mayfield head to where Deshaun Watson has just arrived from and see the 2018 NFL draft's first-overall pick head to the Houston Texans. Like the Lions, the Texans will hope for considerable improvements in the 2022 season.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills and veteran Tyrod Taylor split time during the 2021 season, and acquiring Mayfield could bring some stability to the position if he can stay healthy.

Mayfield, who hails from Austin, Texas, would surely welcome this move, as he's given a fresh start close to where he's from; plus, joining the Texans would give him a chance to face off against the Cleveland Browns, who are scheduled to visit the Texans in the 2022 season.

