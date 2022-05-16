"They drafted the worst class ever conceived by man" - NFL fans react to Raiders draft class which went horrendously wrong

It's been a few weeks since the 2022 NFL draft, and fans of the Las Vegas Raiders are hopeful that the team had a good draft this year. Some teams had an excellent draft, while others did not. The Las Vegas Raiders had an exciting draft as they did not hold a first or second-round pick.

The Raiders had an even more interesting draft class in 2020. In the first round, they selected wide receiver Henry Ruggs out of Alabama and cornerback Damon Arnette Jr. out of Ohio State. They then used their next two picks on wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards. Their last three picks were Tanner Muse, John Simpson, and Amik Robertson.

JPA Football @jpafootball



- WR Henry Ruggs (cut)

- DB Damon Arnette (cut)

- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (trade)

- WR Bryan Edwards (trade)

- S/LB Tanner Muse (cut)

- OG John Simpson

- CB Amik Robertson The #Raiders 2020 draft:- WR Henry Ruggs (cut)- DB Damon Arnette (cut)- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (trade)- WR Bryan Edwards (trade)- S/LB Tanner Muse (cut)- OG John Simpson- CB Amik Robertson The #Raiders 2020 draft:- WR Henry Ruggs (cut)- DB Damon Arnette (cut)- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (trade)- WR Bryan Edwards (trade)- S/LB Tanner Muse (cut)- OG John Simpson - CB Amik Robertson

This was one of the worst draft classes of all time. In less than three years, the Raiders cut their first-round selections and traded away both of their third-round wide receivers. Las Vegas also cut their third-round linebacker, Tanner Muse.

Heading into the 2022-2023 season, only John Simpson and Amik Robertson remain on the roster, a sign that their 2020 draft class was one of the worst of all time. Fans on Twitter shared their views on the Raiders' draft class.

This Twitter user thought the Raiders had the worst draft class ever.

🌯jordan🌯 @bordanjuff @jpafootball The Raiders drafting the worst class ever conceived by man

This Twitter user questioned whether or not this was the worst draft class ever.

Lucian Dibble @luciandibble10 JPA Football @jpafootball



- WR Henry Ruggs (cut)

- DB Damon Arnette (cut)

- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (trade)

- WR Bryan Edwards (trade)

- S/LB Tanner Muse (cut)

- OG John Simpson

Lucian Dibble @luciandibble10 Worst draft class from a team... ever?!?

This Twitter user was shocked Mike Mayock was still the general manager after a terrible draft class.

Ced Colson Jr. @Ceddy__Ced JPA Football @jpafootball



- WR Henry Ruggs (cut)

- DB Damon Arnette (cut)

- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (trade)

- WR Bryan Edwards (trade)

- S/LB Tanner Muse (cut)

- OG John Simpson

Ced Colson Jr. @Ceddy__Ced I'm shock Mike Mayock still there GM after all of this

This Twitter user claimed the Raiders’ 2020 draft class was the opposite of the Saints' 2017 draft class.

kelso @M_smithery JPA Football @jpafootball



- WR Henry Ruggs (cut)

- DB Damon Arnette (cut)

- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (trade)

- WR Bryan Edwards (trade)

- S/LB Tanner Muse (cut)

- OG John Simpson

kelso @M_smithery the raiders 2020 draft class is the exact opposite of the saints 2017 class.

This Twitter user pointed out that neither of the Raiders' first-round picks (Ruggs and Arnette) got their fifth-year options exercised.

PJ Roden @roden_pj JPA Football @jpafootball



- WR Henry Ruggs (cut)

- DB Damon Arnette (cut)

- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (trade)

- WR Bryan Edwards (trade)

- S/LB Tanner Muse (cut)

- OG John Simpson

PJ Roden @roden_pj Also no 5th year options from 2019 draft yet the takes are still "Is Jordan Love the biggest first round bust in recent history"

This Twitter user pointed out that the Raiders don't draft well.

Rob4dat @RobertSubee JPA Football @jpafootball



- WR Henry Ruggs (cut)

- DB Damon Arnette (cut)

- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (trade)

- WR Bryan Edwards (trade)

- S/LB Tanner Muse (cut)

- OG John Simpson

Rob4dat @RobertSubee they don't draft to well huh

This Twitter user thought the Raiders' 20202 draft class was crazy.

JazzyJeffRealTalk @JazzyJeffRealT1 JPA Football @jpafootball



- WR Henry Ruggs (cut)

- DB Damon Arnette (cut)

- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (trade)

- WR Bryan Edwards (trade)

- S/LB Tanner Muse (cut)

- OG John Simpson

JazzyJeffRealTalk @JazzyJeffRealT1 This is crazy. Lol

This Twitter user believed the Raiders reached in the 2020 draft class.

kev🎤 @silent__shiv JPA Football @jpafootball



- WR Henry Ruggs (cut)

- DB Damon Arnette (cut)

- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (trade)

- WR Bryan Edwards (trade)

- S/LB Tanner Muse (cut)

- OG John Simpson

kev🎤 @silent__shiv what a disasterious draft for many various reasons. Arnette was a reach off rip but man....Ruggs.

This Twitter user wrote that the Raiders' 2020 draft class was the worst draft of any sport.

Josuélito 🤙🏼 @Josh__F4 JPA Football @jpafootball



- WR Henry Ruggs (cut)

- DB Damon Arnette (cut)

- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (trade)

- WR Bryan Edwards (trade)

- S/LB Tanner Muse (cut)

- OG John Simpson

Josuélito 🤙🏼 @Josh__F4 This has to be the worst draft by any team in any sport lmfao

This Twitter user was stunned.

Hannibal Thompson @_HannibalT JPA Football @jpafootball



- WR Henry Ruggs (cut)

- DB Damon Arnette (cut)

- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (trade)

- WR Bryan Edwards (trade)

- S/LB Tanner Muse (cut)

- OG John Simpson

Hannibal Thompson @_HannibalT Jesus

The Las Vegas Raiders had a terrible draft in 2019

Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers

The Raiders haven't been the best at drafting in recent years. In 2019, they had another poor draft class. The Raiders had three first-round picks but didn't draft the best. Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs, and safety Johnathan Abram had their fifth-year options declined.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Raiders declined the fifth-year contract options on all three former 2019 first-round draft picks, DE Clelin Ferrell, RB Josh Jacobs and S Johnathan Abram. Raiders declined the fifth-year contract options on all three former 2019 first-round draft picks, DE Clelin Ferrell, RB Josh Jacobs and S Johnathan Abram.

Of the 11/32 players who got their fifth-year options declined from the 2019 draft class, three were Raiders players. Hopefully, this year's draft class for Las Vegas is better than those in 2019 and 2020.

