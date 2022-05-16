"They drafted the worst class ever conceived by man" - NFL fans react to Raiders draft class which went horrendously wrong

It's been a few weeks since the 2022 NFL draft, and fans of the Las Vegas Raiders are hopeful that the team had a good draft this year. Some teams had an excellent draft, while others did not. The Las Vegas Raiders had an exciting draft as they did not hold a first or second-round pick.
The Raiders had an even more interesting draft class in 2020. In the first round, they selected wide receiver Henry Ruggs out of Alabama and cornerback Damon Arnette Jr. out of Ohio State. They then used their next two picks on wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards. Their last three picks were Tanner Muse, John Simpson, and Amik Robertson.
This was one of the worst draft classes of all time. In less than three years, the Raiders cut their first-round selections and traded away both of their third-round wide receivers. Las Vegas also cut their third-round linebacker, Tanner Muse.
Heading into the 2022-2023 season, only John Simpson and Amik Robertson remain on the roster, a sign that their 2020 draft class was one of the worst of all time. Fans on Twitter shared their views on the Raiders' draft class.
The Las Vegas Raiders had a terrible draft in 2019
The Raiders haven't been the best at drafting in recent years. In 2019, they had another poor draft class. The Raiders had three first-round picks but didn't draft the best. Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs, and safety Johnathan Abram had their fifth-year options declined.
Of the 11/32 players who got their fifth-year options declined from the 2019 draft class, three were Raiders players. Hopefully, this year's draft class for Las Vegas is better than those in 2019 and 2020.