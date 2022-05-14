Watch: Titans rookie Malik Willis addresses rumors of tension with Ryan Tannehill

Over a week ago, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill made comments about now wanting to be Malik Willis' mentor.

Malik Willis responded to ESPN's Dianna Russini regarding the comments.

Willis said that it wasn't an issue until the media started talking about it and that Tannehill even invited him over to his house.

Willis said:

“Nothing really. I didn’t even know it was nothing until people started talking about it, but I was like ‘oh.’ He talked to me. And that’s what I’m saying, he had us over at the house too. He had all the offensive skills, so we were all chilling. We got to eat a little good food and come together and chill.

"But nah, he told me that it was just like he wanted me to know that we're trying to compete. It's not more or less. He's just above me off the rip in the hierarchy. I mean, of course, he is. He’s been late nine years. He's a vet. But he was just letting me know that we’re on even playing fields. Like I can learn from him, yeah, for sure. But Coach Todd and Coach Pat, they’re going to be the ones that're going to be helping me get right."

When asked what he wants the relationship to be, Willis responded:

“Just competitors, like that was cool with me. I wasn't tripping. They’re competitors, me, him, and Logan. Like that's cool, all them boys are cool. You know what I'm saying? They talk to us over there at the house. They talked to all the rookies, and everyone was just getting to know us. It seemed like a family. Like Coach Vrabel always says, it’s like a family here. I feel like that’s what they gave off. So that’s the energy they gave off. So I can see if there’s something negative, but there’s not.”

Ryan Tannehill said he didn't want to be Malik Willis' mentor

It was a bit of a surprise when Malik Willis landed in the third-round to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans used their third-round pick (pick No. 86) to draft Willis, who became the third quarterback taken in the draft behind Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder.

When asked if he would be Willis' mentor, Tannehill responded to reporters on Tuesday by saying that it's not his designated job, but he wouldn't mind him picking up a few tricks.

The two have talked about the situation and seem to be heading into the season on good terms.

