"I need some background on why he continued to slide" - NFL fans left stunned with Malik Willis' slide in 2022 draft

The story that dominated the headlines on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft was undoubtedly the slip of Malik Willis. The Liberty quarterback, who was ranked by many in mock drafts to go early as the second overall pick, fell all the way to #86.

A dramatic drop from the green room scene one expected for Willis' entry to the NFL. But then again, Willis' play did garner contrasting opinions. There are many out there who believe the quarterback's ball protection and accuracy isn't good enough to warrant a starting role in the NFL.

But this got the NFL world talking. Did Malik Willis deserve to go in the higher rounds or is his 86th pick justified? Going by one Twitter user, this was a reality check Willis deserved.

A certain Browns fan seemed to echo the same thought. Unlike the Browns, many teams don't have the liberty of having a quarterback like Deshaun Watson at their disposal.

Chri$ @ChrisWithTheW @PFF nah he overrated and there’s a reason why he fell all the way to the 3rd round @PFF nah he overrated and there’s a reason why he fell all the way to the 3rd round

A certain Giants fans, though, believes the Titans have nabbed themselves the deal of the century. Bet the fan wished it were their team and not the AFC side who landed this one.

NFL Expert. (Bulls in 7) @WhatSeparatesMe @PFF Titans just got a generational QB in the third round. He’s already better than the QB they’ve got over there and will be a rookie of the year candidate as well as a pro bowl candidate right off the bat. All 31 other teams will regret this. @PFF Titans just got a generational QB in the third round. He’s already better than the QB they’ve got over there and will be a rookie of the year candidate as well as a pro bowl candidate right off the bat. All 31 other teams will regret this.

An Eagles fan too followed up on the tweet by his fellow divisional rival by citing how the situation is perfect for Willis.

x - Him. @bleedmckee @PFF This is actually the perfect situation for him. Raw talent can sit behind a game manger who doesn’t have the raw talent Willis has. @PFF This is actually the perfect situation for him. Raw talent can sit behind a game manger who doesn’t have the raw talent Willis has.

But another NFL fan was a bit more skeptical about Willis' future. The fan stated that the Titans don't have the right environment to develop a quarterback. A bit of a dig at Mike Vrabel if you ask us.

MrNastyTYme503 @MrNastyTYME503 @PFF Tennessee cannot and do not know how to develop QBs @PFF Tennessee cannot and do not know how to develop QBs

Willis' agonizing wait was one being followed by fans across the world. The quarterback, though, still took it all in good humor. Just minutes before being drafted by the Titans, this was his tweet:

Malik Willis' 2022 NFL Draft profile

Malik Willis played as quarterback for the Liberty Flames, who are known for running a spread offense. Originally an Auburn commit, Willis transferred to Liberty after getting only 104 snaps in his freshman and sophomore years combined.

Willis did suffer an elbow injury earlier in 2020. Off the field, Willis is known as a capable leader with great character.

The Liberty quarterback also has great arm strength which helps him in making throws from different angles. But more than just his throwing, Willis is primarily known for his abilities as a dual-threat option. The quarterback can extend plays with his legs where other quarterbacks would likely get sacked.

