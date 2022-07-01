"Mac m***********g beefcake Jones" - NFL fans in awe of Patriots QB's incredible physique 

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been grinding this off-season. There's been a picture of him recently that has surfaced from sophiescott9's Instagram. It's a picture of him flexing, and it looks like he's added some muscle and definition to his frame this off-season.

Courtney Fallon tweeted the picture on Twitter.

Fallon Tweeted:

"This is no photoshop. @MacJones_10 looks like he’s been eating his spinach this summer. JACKED#Patriots fans have to love this. No sophomore slump, please."

The former Crimson Tide quarterback certainly looks more in-shape than he has in a while. Some fans who reacted on Twitter were in awe of his new physique.

NFL fans react to his new physique

This Twitter user dubbed him as Mac motherfu*king beefcake Jones.

This Twitter user said that if he has his shirt off, he isn't that jacked.

This Twitter user commented that the quarterback looks like a man this year.

DOLEO @DOLEOPODCAST @CourtneyFallon_ @MacJones_10 He looks like a man this year. Kinda crazy the work he's put in. @CourtneyFallon_ @MacJones_10 He looks like a man this year. Kinda crazy the work he's put in.

This Twitter follower had their doubts but seems more confident.

This Twitter supporter tweeted not until he grows a mustache is he jacked.

This Twitter user said Mac for MVP.

This Twitter user commented saying Josh Allen could never.

This Twitter user thought it was Rob Gronkowski in the picture for a second.

This Twitter user commented it's almost time for some football.

This Twitter user tweeted that last quarterback taken in the draft is still the best QB of his draft class.

Mac Jones is embracing a successful sophomore season after lighting it up as a rookie

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Mac Jones was drafted 15th overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. He was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft, behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields. The Pro Bowler had, without question, the best rookie season of any quarterback.

He was the only rookie to lead his team to the playoffs. He started all 17 games this past season, and piled up an impressive 10-7 record. He threw for an impressive 67.6 pecent completing 352 out of 521 passing attempts. He threw 22 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions while throwing for 3,801 yards. He added 129 rushing yards to the season.

He led all rookie quarterbacks in yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage last season.

He faced the division-winner Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round of they playoffs where they fell short to their division rival. The signal caller will be looking to make a leap in his second season under center.

