"Mac m***********g beefcake Jones" - NFL fans in awe of Patriots QB's incredible physique 

New York Jets v New England Patriots
Robert Gullo
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
Modified Jul 01, 2022 09:21 PM IST

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been grinding this off-season. There's been a picture of him recently that has surfaced from sophiescott9's Instagram. It's a picture of him flexing, and it looks like he's added some muscle and definition to his frame this off-season.

Courtney Fallon tweeted the picture on Twitter.

Fallon Tweeted:

"This is no photoshop. @MacJones_10 looks like he’s been eating his spinach this summer. JACKED#Patriots fans have to love this. No sophomore slump, please."
This is no photoshop. @MacJones_10 looks like he’s been eating his spinach this summer. JACKED 👀#Patriots fans have to love this. No sophomore slump, please. https://t.co/AjfaAY7yS4

The former Crimson Tide quarterback certainly looks more in-shape than he has in a while. Some fans who reacted on Twitter were in awe of his new physique.

NFL fans react to his new physique

This Twitter user dubbed him as Mac motherfu*king beefcake Jones.

@Mendes4109 @CourtneyFallon_ @MacJones_10 @ZackClapp Mac motherfucking beefcake Jones

This Twitter user said that if he has his shirt off, he isn't that jacked.

@CourtneyFallon_ @MacJones_10 If he doesn’t have his shirt off, he ain’t that jacked.

This Twitter user commented that the quarterback looks like a man this year.

@CourtneyFallon_ @MacJones_10 He looks like a man this year. Kinda crazy the work he's put in.

This Twitter follower had their doubts but seems more confident.

@CourtneyFallon_ @MacJones_10 Had my doubts , but I hope Mac crush it this upcoming season….

This Twitter supporter tweeted not until he grows a mustache is he jacked.

@CourtneyFallon_ @MacJones_10 Not until he grows a mustache

This Twitter user said Mac for MVP.

@CourtneyFallon_ @MacJones_10 Mac for MVP

This Twitter user commented saying Josh Allen could never.

Josh Allen could never twitter.com/courtneyfallon…

This Twitter user thought it was Rob Gronkowski in the picture for a second.

Wow. I thought it was Gronk!! twitter.com/courtneyfallon…

This Twitter user commented it's almost time for some football.

It’s almost football season twitter.com/courtneyfallon…

This Twitter user tweeted that last quarterback taken in the draft is still the best QB of his draft class.

@MacJones_10 still best QB in draft twitter.com/CourtneyFallon…

Mac Jones is embracing a successful sophomore season after lighting it up as a rookie

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

Mac Jones was drafted 15th overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. He was the fifth quarterback taken in the draft, behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields. The Pro Bowler had, without question, the best rookie season of any quarterback.

Also Read Article Continues below

He was the only rookie to lead his team to the playoffs. He started all 17 games this past season, and piled up an impressive 10-7 record. He threw for an impressive 67.6 pecent completing 352 out of 521 passing attempts. He threw 22 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions while throwing for 3,801 yards. He added 129 rushing yards to the season.

He led all rookie quarterbacks in yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage last season.

He faced the division-winner Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round of they playoffs where they fell short to their division rival. The signal caller will be looking to make a leap in his second season under center.

Edited by James Meyers

Comments

