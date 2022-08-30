"You have to be self-aware enough to know putting you at #1 is a joke" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady's message on Buccaneers quarterback topping league's top 100 players list

Tom Brady became the first player to be ranked No. 1 on four separate occasions (2011, 2017, 2018, 2022) on the NFL Top 100 list since its introduction in 2011. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was voted by the players as the best player in the league at the age of 44.

Brady edged out Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald for the top spot on the list. Donald's teammate and Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp, was voted the fourth-best player in the league. He led the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns - claiming the prestigious Triple Crown.

The Bucs shot-caller, on the other hand, showed gratitude to his family and team in a social media post on Twitter for his incredible achievement.

This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who've supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let's go get another one.

NFL fans lauded the future Hall of Famer for the feat and took to Twitter to express their respect for Brady. Here are some of the best responses:

Brady led the league with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns last season. The quarterback finished second in the league MVP voting behind Green Bay Packers passer Aaron Rodgers.

Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Watt, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Ramsey, and Travis Kelce rounded off the top 10.

Tom Brady meltdown in 2022-23 season? Bettors place crazy bet on Buccaneers to have NFL's worst record

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

Many gamblers are betting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this preseason. Out of all the teams in the league, the Buccaneers have the fifth-most money riding on them to have the league's worst record. The four teams besting the Bucs are the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vegas has set the Bucs' predicted wins at 11.5 this season. As for their over/under, Tampa Bay is getting more under bets than any other team in the league. This means more people are projecting the team to garner fewer wins than their predicted total than any other team. An astonishing 87.8 percent of bettors are on the under.

The two biggest UNDER bets on NFL regular season win totals at @CaesarsSports are both on the Buccaneers.

$18,000 on Bucs under 11.5 (-115)

$13,800 on Bucs under 11.5 (-130)

52.7% of tickets and 84.9% of money are on Bucs under 11.5—5th-most lopsided NFL under bet by money.

So why is it that people are feeling compelled to place money on such an outlandish bet? Brady and the Buccaneers have had a strange preseason so far. It started with him retiring after the 2021-22 season. Barely 40 days later, he changed his mind and returned to the team.

Next, long-time head coach Bruce Arians stepped down and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles stepped up to fill the role. They have also suffered injuries to key positions, which has led them to jumble their roster.

Regardless of what has transpired, as long as the Buccaneers have the veteran shot-caller, the expectation will be a return to the Super Bowl in the 2022-23 campaign.

