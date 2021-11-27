NFL Fantasy Football Fallout: What to do if you have A.J. Brown in your team? Tips to replace Titans WR

A.J. Brown is out this Sunday for the Tennessee Titans versus New England Patriots game. Fantasy managers needing a quick plug-in do have some options on the waiver wire/FA list. Brown has been dealing with a chest, rib, and hand injury from last week’s loss to the Houston Texans. He finished the game with five receptions for 48 yards on eight targets from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Titans will probably have rookie wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick starting since they are also dealing with injuries to the wide receiver room, which includes Julio Jones and Marcus Johnson. Additionally, the Titans may call up veteran receiver Golden Tate from the practice squad.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Titans ruled out WR AJ Brown, LB Rashaan Evans and RB Jeremy McNichols, amongst others. Titans ruled out WR AJ Brown, LB Rashaan Evans and RB Jeremy McNichols, amongst others.

In ten games this year, A.J. Brown has 46 receptions, 615 yards and three touchdowns. Coming into Week 12, he has missed one other game: the Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. Despite it being a down year for A.J. Brown, fantasy managers should certainly keep the wide receiver on their benches until he comes off the injury report.

Fantasy lineup advice for A.J. Brown’s injury if you have him on your team

#1 - WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans

Sometimes the best fantasy replacement is sitting right there on the same team. The Titans are playing the Patriots and their tough defense. That being said, fantasy managers could take a gamble with Westbrook-Ikhine, who hauled in seven out of his eight targets for 107 yards last week in the Titans’ loss to the Texans. Westbrook-Ikhine will have plenty of opportunities in the Titans offense since Derrick Henry is out along with top wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN Here are the Titans' available wide receivers if A.J. Brown can't go Sunday vs. the Patriots:



Dez Fitzpatrick

Chester Rodgers

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Golden Tate (PS)

Cody Hollister (PS)

Mason Kinsey (PS)

Austin Mack (PS)



#2 - WR Elijah Moore, New York Jets

If for some reason the rookie wide receiver cleared this week’s waivers in your league, you should scoop him up and insert him into the lineup immediately. Moore will be trying to establish some chemistry with fellow rookie Zach Wilson, but the opportunities will be there.

#3 - WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is hobbled, and the return of running back Aaron Jones could mean that the Packers could lean on the running game more. That being said, even against the Rams defense, MVS is looking to build on his last 10-target outing. Fantasy managers needing a quick plug-in for A.J. Brown could do a lot worse than Valdes-Scantling. They could do better too, but you’re ultimately just trying to win this week’s matchup with what you have to work with.

#4 - WR Curtis Samuel

The veteran receiver has not played at all this season due to a groin injury but has a chance to play Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. It’s a dart throw, but Samuel could make an immediate impact, especially with wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson drawing more of the attention from the opposing defense. It’s a risk to wait until Monday to find out if Samuel is playing, but as Bruce Arians would say, “Risk it for the biscuit.”

#5 - Laviska Shenault, Jacksonville Jaguars

The season-ending injury to fellow wideout Jamal Agnew could bring more targets Shenault’s way, and a shift back to the slot could support that theory. Fantasy managers needing to replace A.J. Brown could take a flier on Shenault against a plus matchup with the Atlanta Falcons defense.

