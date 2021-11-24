NFL Fantasy Football Waiver Wire for Week 12: Devonta Freeman and 3 WRs to pick up

Week 12’s fantasy waiver wire options are thinner than everyone before the Thanksgiving feast. That being said, RB Devonta Freeman and other players are available and could be the difference between winning or losing this week’s matchups.

As the season heads into Week 12, fantasy managers on the playoff bubble need to be very aggressive and only worry about winning this week’s matchup. If your team is on the playoff bubble, the only thing that matters is winning out the next two weeks since most fantasy league playoffs start on Week 14.

This week’s waiver wire column has one RB option for a run-heavy playoff team and three serviceable wide receiver options since this week’s bye teams are the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Fantasy managers who need replacements for WRs DeAndre Hopkins and Tyreek Hill need to look no further than the following players.

Also, with 3 games on tap for Turkey Day, fantasy managers need to be sure to set their lineups earlier than usual so no slots go unscored.

Week 12 Waiver Wire pickups for fantasy: Devonta Freeman and 3 WR options

#1 - RB Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens

Week 11 provided more clarity for the RB room for the Baltimore Ravens. Latavius Murray returned to the lineup but still looked like he was not completely over the injury. Devonta Freeman handled the bulk of the carries and even scored a touchdown. Granted, the Ravens may have leaned more on the running game due to QB Lamar Jackson’s absence due to illness. Regardless, Freeman looks to be the back-to-own for fantasy managers in a running back bind.

The Ravens are still a run first team, even if they’ve had Jackson throw the ball more this season. If Devonta Freeman is still available on your waiver wire, you should add him.

#2 - WR Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears

Darnell Mooney had 16 targets in Week 11...and 5 catches. But the inefficiency blame lies with the quarterback play rather than Mooney’s talents. He had a tremendous 121 yards and a touchdown catch. With Allen Robinson missing practice on Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions, Darnell Mooney should be the top waiver wire priority.

The Justin Fields played 30 snaps against the #Ravens . Here is the one pass that he threw outside the pocket -- a 29-yard completion to Darnell Mooney down the right sideline.The #Bears didn't incorporate the bootlegs and designed rollouts that had success vs. Pittsburgh on MNF. Justin Fields played 30 snaps against the #Ravens. Here is the one pass that he threw outside the pocket -- a 29-yard completion to Darnell Mooney down the right sideline. The #Bears didn't incorporate the bootlegs and designed rollouts that had success vs. Pittsburgh on MNF. https://t.co/iEvOr2KENs

#3 - WR Elijah Moore, New York Jets

Like Mooney, Elijah Moore is proving he can play football no matter who is throwing him the ball. He’s played with three Jets QBs so far, but the one that matters most to the future of the franchise, Zach Wilson, has yet to find consistent chemistry with the rookie wide receiver. That being said, fantasy managers needing help in the WR room should make Elijah Moore a priority add for Week 12.

#4 - WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers

We’ve been down this road with MVS before. His deep threat ability and the QB throwing him deep bombs are a combo made in heaven. Marquez Valdes-Scantling just hasn’t been able to piece together any consistency. He did see 10 targets in Week 11, good for the team high, and grabbed 4 for 123 yards and a touchdown. If the volume holds, MVS could be a league winner down the stretch as the Green Bay Packers try to hold onto their precarious playoff seeding.

Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Aaron Rodgers's injury as that will affect MVS's stock.

