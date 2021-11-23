"It's very, very painful" - Aaron Rodgers admits toe injury is still causing him major problems 

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to their NFC North division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, 33-30 on a 29-yard FG by Vikings placekicker Greg Joseph. But the loss on Sunday was not the bigger story for the now 8-3 Packers. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his injured toe took the headlines. At a postgame press conference Sunday, Rodgers did not delve into additional information concerning his toe.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will limp around another week on that significant toe injury, while the team appears to have lost talented OL Elgton Jenkins for the season. From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will limp around another week on that significant toe injury, while the team appears to have lost talented OL Elgton Jenkins for the season. https://t.co/1W98feYNM7

The injury seemingly occurred and became something of a concern during Rodgers' COVID-19 quarantine earlier this month. The quarterback stated that it's "a little worse than turf toe."

Moreover, Rodgers does not feel the toe injury will heal anytime soon unless he gets a full week of rest. The Packers host the Los Angeles Rams this coming week at Lambeau Field, and their bye week follows in Week 13. Here's what Rodgers said about the injury:

“Went in at halftime early to get it checked out. It's very, very painful. Got stepped on the first half, and that kind of activated all the symptoms I was having. It's going to be another painful week and next week, and then hopefully start to feel a little better on the bye."

Although Rodgers played through the injury, his performance did not seem to be affected at all. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback went 23 of 33 (69.7 completion percentage) for 385 yards and four TDs. His 385 passing yards were the most passing yards he has thrown this year since throwing for 344 yards on the road against tthe Cincinnati Bengals back in Week 5. The four TD passes are tied for the most as he matched that total against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… So is Aaron Rodgers' toe problem connected to Covid? He said it's not turf toe, and it didn't become an issue until after he got Covid. And for some ppl, "Covid toe" - swollen toes, often with lesions - is so painful that they find it hard to wear shoes. So is Aaron Rodgers' toe problem connected to Covid? He said it's not turf toe, and it didn't become an issue until after he got Covid. And for some ppl, "Covid toe" - swollen toes, often with lesions - is so painful that they find it hard to wear shoes.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Who starts against the Rams in Rodgers' place?

If Rodgers finds himself incapable of participation, quarterback Jordan Love will likely get the start under center Sunday.

Love, who was the team’s first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft, started one game this season when Rodgers was out due to COVID-19 protocol. Love went 19 of 34 for 190 yards passing with a TD and an INT. It is still too early to say whether Rodgers can play with his injured toe but if the pain becomes a little too unbearable, Love can give Rodgers an additional week of rest along with the Packers' bye week.

