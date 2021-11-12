Fantasy Football Week 10: Should you start Ravens RB Devonta Freeman?  

Devonta Freeman is not the same household name he used to be when he played for the Atlanta Falcons, but he has since joined the Baltimore Ravens and his level of play has improved throughout the weeks.

His snap share is also increasing by the week. In Week 9, Freeman played 58% of the Ravens' offensive snaps, his highest number this season.

With a short week looming, deciding whether or not you should start him is a difficult decision. Baltimore plays the Miami Dolphins on Thursday.

Should you start Devonta Freeman in Week 10?

This is a favorable matchup and one in which you might want to give Freeman a shot at, especially if your team is short of more consistent options. He's been producing like an RB2 lately, and even though he's not expected to have the best game of any running back this week, there's enough volume and value there to give him a starting nod.

The Dolphins' defense has not impressed this year, and there's not much reason to think their offense will do enough to make this a competitive matchup, even if Tua Tagovailoa returns to the starting lineup. As such, you can bet on Baltimore likely making this a blowout early and using the running game to bleed the clock later.

Freeman's production has been on the rise

Freeman's production has improved over the last three games. His roster numbers are also on the rise: he's rostered in 37.7% of ESPN leagues, a 26.2% rise compared to last week.

With Latavius Murray doubtful to play, and Freeman solidifying his role as the lead back even in a crowded backfield, you can see why he's starting to become a more interesting option.

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe Ravens RB Latavius Murray didn’t practice all week and he’s listed as doubtful Thursday vs. Dolphins. Devonta Freeman & Le’Veon Bell combo again in backfield.



Sammy Watkins was a full practice participant and listed as questionable but expected to play barring pregame setback. Ravens RB Latavius Murray didn’t practice all week and he’s listed as doubtful Thursday vs. Dolphins. Devonta Freeman & Le’Veon Bell combo again in backfield.Sammy Watkins was a full practice participant and listed as questionable but expected to play barring pregame setback.

The Dolphins have a below-average run defense, and if the Ravens dominate the game early, as expected, then they can start to run the ball more, giving more touches to Freeman.

He has scored a touchdown in his last three appearances. He's not a great passing game weapon as he used to be, but there's some value for him in the red zone as it relates to the aerial game.

Minnesota Vikings v Baltimore Ravens

Corbin @corbin_young21 Devonta Freeman boasts a 70.0 (No. 2) Run Blocking Efficiency (RBE) compared to Le'Veon Bell's 38.6 (No. 32) RBE and Latavius Murray's 47.5 (No. 24) RBE.



That aligns with Freeman's 3.7 yards before contact compared to Murray's 1.9 and Bell's 1.4. Ty'Son Williams sits at 4 YBC Devonta Freeman boasts a 70.0 (No. 2) Run Blocking Efficiency (RBE) compared to Le'Veon Bell's 38.6 (No. 32) RBE and Latavius Murray's 47.5 (No. 24) RBE. That aligns with Freeman's 3.7 yards before contact compared to Murray's 1.9 and Bell's 1.4. Ty'Son Williams sits at 4 YBC

ALSO READ Article Continues below

You should start Devonta Freeman on your team for Week 10 - and he may even be a free agent in your league as of now. He's the kind of RB2 you want to have later in the season.

Edited by LeRon Haire