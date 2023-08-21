Fantasy draft in Madden 24 franchise mode: Full explanation of step-by-step process

The Fantasy Draft in Madden 24 allows gamers to potentially assemble their dream squads. Users can create personal competitive drafts using this method.

Playing Madden 24 now gives you the chance to construct your personal NFL galaxy by starting a Fantasy Draft in Franchise Mode.

Online or offline participation is possible with the Fantasy Draft function. Different players from different NFL clubs may be chosen by gamers. The player statistics in each installment of the series are crucial since they are chosen with the intention of reflecting the actual numbers.

So the participant may choose their own players for their squad if they have a favorite player or want to strengthen the attack or defense. Players can also draft their buddies to join their squad when they play online.

The foundation of Madden for the most recent version of the game is still Franchise Mode, and Fantasy Drafts are still one of the most well-liked features. Again, there are both solo play and multiplayer online Fantasy Drafts available, giving you a plethora of options.

Even if the game has undergone numerous modifications, it is still simple to begin a fantasy draft. Players are met with a plethora of alternatives upon launch, including the Superstar and Ultimate Team modes. A Fantasy Draft can, however, be set up in a matter of short, easy steps.

How to create a Fantasy Draft in Madden 24 Franchise Mode

Selecting Franchise mode from the main menu's options is the first step in starting a Fantasy Draft in Madden 24. You then choose the symbol for a plus which indicates that you are forming a new league.

The "Fantasy Draft" option is available from there, and you can decide whether you'd like your draft to be online or offline. This is the time to ask others you know to join you in the game if you're online. Ensure the "Use Active Roster" option is what you choose so that it will automatically add you to squads that are already in existence.

Once you've completed all of these steps, the draft will begin right away. Just like in the true draft, you will patiently await until it's your turn before selecting members for your team till you reach 53. Then, you can select all of your preferred NFL players to put together the team of your dreams.

