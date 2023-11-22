Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs: Kyren Williams, Rachaad White, AJ Dillon and more 

Thanksgiving means football, family, and food. It also signals the stretch run of the fantasy football season. Most leagues have just three weeks left in the regular season. If you’re like me, you need a win this week, badly! One good thing about Week 12 is the fact that nobody is on bye. We’ve got our entire rosters at our disposal, so let’s go get a win.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Start'Em RBs

Titans Buccaneers Football

1] Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What a season for someone nobody wanted to draft. White currently sits as the RB 6 in PPR rankings. He’s third in receptions among all RBs and fifth in targets. Conversely, he’s 29th in rushing yards, so you know where his bread is buttered. His Week 12 opponent, Indianapolis, allows 38.9 yards receiving per game to running backs. I’d fully expect at least five receptions and 60 yards from White. Keep plugging him into your lineups until this dries up, which I doubt if it will happen this year.

2] Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

His Week 12 opponent, the Giants, allows, on average, a touchdown per week to opposing RBs. That kind of leaky defense is exactly what we’re looking to exploit. I’ve been a Stevenson fan for years, and while the Patriots are down this season, their stud back is still producing. Over his last two games, he’s seen 11 targets and 29 rushing attempts. That’s incredible usage. With the Pats QB situation in flux, we can count on Stevenson seeing an abundance of carries vs a poor New York squad.

Our Start/Sit Optimizer predicts Stevenson will rack up 11.1 points in Week 12.

3] Kyren Williams, LA Rams

Welcome back to our hero! Before the injury, Williams was averaging 18.5 PPG. That number is good enough for fourth-best among all backs. If you’ve stashed Williams on your bench/IR for weeks, now is the time to unleash him. The Rams aren’t afraid to feed him massive amounts of touches. Two of his three games before injury saw him touch the ball over 20 times. That’s music to fantasy manager's ears. Plug him into your lineups and watch the fantasy points pile up against a sup-par Cardinals team.

4] Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

The Browns proved that without Deshaun Watson, they have no issue putting the ball into Jerome Ford’s hands. With 14 touches in Week 11, he managed another top-20 fantasy performance. On Sunday, he’ll face a Broncos unit that, while improved, still allows the most points per game to opposing RBs.

5] Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

It looks as if Seattle will be without Kenneth Walker III for a few weeks. In his absence, we’ll get a full load of Charbonnet vs the 49ers. While the matchup is difficult, the workload will be incredible. The rookie from UCLA can do it all. Get him in your lineups.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Sit'Em RBs

Washington Commanders v New England Patriots

1] Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

While enjoying a breakout season, I’m not feeling it vs the Dallas Cowboys. The sure-tackling Dallas defense will likely be licking their chops to get their hands on Commanders QB Sam Howell. I foresee Dallas playing with a lead most of the day, which means Robinson won’t be able to build up carries. B-Rob ranks 6th in broken tackles but if you’re down by two touchdowns all game, you won’t be seeing the carries needed. I’m out on the Commanders run game this Thanksgiving.

2] A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers

With Aaron Jones out with a knee injury, it’s all Dillon for the Pack. I’m not buying it. Dillon stinks. He’s a slow, plodding runner who doesn’t create much more than is blocked for him. I don’t anticipate the Packers being ahead of the Lions on Thanksgiving day, so Dillon is even less appealing than the Cranberry sauce your sister brought to dinner.

