Fantasy Football: 10 potential breakout candidates to target in 2021

To be successful in fantasy football, you have to be able to take risks and predict which players could outperform themselves. On that note, here are ten of the best players who could propel your fantasy football team to the championship in 2021.

#1 Carson Wentz

The new Colts quarterback has been reunited with his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, current Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich. That should result in a bounce-back season for the former no. 2 overall draft pick. If you're looking for a QB with a big upside this fantasy football season, Wentz is the perfect pick.

#2 Cam Akers

LA Rams running back Cam Akers is poised to excel for your fantasy team this season. He rushed 145 times for 625 yards and two touchdowns in 2020, helping the Rams make the playoffs. The running back will be gunning to improve on his tally of 4.3 yards per carry average this year.

The arrival of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford should help take the attention of opposing defenses away from Akers, leading to more big-play opportunities.

#3 Najee Harris

The 6' 2", 230-pound rookie should reignite the Steelers’ ground game this year. Harris will enter the 2021 NFL season as the Steelers' starting running back, so he will immediately be thrust into action and have the opportunity to rack up fantasy points. The former Alabama star is worth a middle to late draft pick in your fantasy draft.

#4 Ja'Marr Chase

The LSU star wideout was reunited with his teammate and quarterback Joe Burrow when he was picked fifth by the Cincinnati Bengals. Chase caught 20 touchdown passes and had 1,780 receiving yards from Burrow in 2019. That pre-existing chemistry should equal to plenty of fantasy points this season.

#5 Robert Tonyan

The Packers' starting tight end had a breakout season in 2020, helping Green Bay become the no. 1 offense in the NFL. Tonyan reeled in 11 touchdowns on 52 receptions from MVP Aaron Rodgers. If Tonyan is still available after the first few rounds of your fantasy draft, snap him up.

#6 Calvin Ridley

The Falcons' wide receiver had a career year last season in Atlanta. While replicating his production could be difficult, the looming departure of Julio Jones should open up more opportunities for Ridley. The wide receiver should be high up on your fantasy draft board.

#7 Justin Fields

The Bears' rookie quarterback should quickly be called into action this season. Justin Fields is projected by ESPN to be one of the most productive rookie quarterbacks in 2021. Fields provides the Bears offense with explosive playmaking ability, which should equal to plenty of fantasy points. He is a risky pick but one that could definitely pay off.

#8 Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos vs Atlanta Falcons

The Broncos' second-year wide receiver had to adjust to multiple starting QBs in 2020. Even with all the injuries and upheavals last season, Jeudy still managed 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns, including a monster 92-yard catch. If the Broncos can settle on a starting quarterback this season, Jeudy could be set to have a breakout fantasy football season.

#9 Teddy Bridgewater

If Teddy Bridgewater can beat Drew Lock out for the starting QB job in Denver, the veteran could be set for a productive year. He has two quality receivers in Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and a destructive defense to give him more opportunities.

#10 Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons drafted tight end Kyle Pitts fourth in this year’s NFL Draft. With Julio Jones on his way out of Atlanta, Pitts could find himself as one of the focal points of the Falcons' offense this season. Many NFL insiders are touting Pitts to have a big year, so he should be in your fantasy team this season.

