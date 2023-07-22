Fantasy football 2023: Sleeper quarterbacks to target in the league

Fantasy football drafts require a specific strategy for every NFL position. Managers must pay attention to the value of each player on draft day. It's just as important to draft a player in the proper round as it is to land the player at all. Jumping on a certain pick too early can significantly decrease their overall value, while also having a negative impact on the rest of the roster.

Quarterbacks will always be some of the most important assets during each fantasy football season. This is mainly because they are often the highest overall scoring fantasy players, especially in leagues where passing touchdowns are worth six points instead of four points. Their massive average fantasy scores often play a major role in the outcome of fantasy matchups.

It's always important to have a clear strategy for the quarterback position, especially in superflex leagues or other formats that allow more than one starter in the position. Missing out on quarterback production can completely derail a fantasy football season as the year plays itself out.

Gaining value from the quarterback position can be achieved in several different ways. Managers can't go wrong selecting one of the guaranteed producers, such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. It can also be extremely beneficial to target mobile quarterbacks with rushing upside, such as Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. Rushing statistics have enormous fantasy value for quarterbacks.

Another way to approach the quarterback position in fantasy drafts is to target sleepers. While this can be risky, landing the right ones can potentially pay off in a huge way. Getting top quarterback value in the later rounds of a draft allows managers to load up on high-scoring skill players in other positions.

Determining what gives a quarterback sleeper value first starts with their average draft position. Managers can target a quarterback who they believe has promising upside and can potentially outperform where they are being selected in most drafts. This upside can come as a result of many factors, including their offensive supporting cast, coaching changes, and development of their own skillset.

Fantasy football quarterback sleepers

Russell Wilson

With the 2023 fantasy football season quickly approaching, it's fairly obvious who some of the elite quarterback options are. Managers who instead decide to target sleepers in their fantasy drafts should consider the following quarterbacks:

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns Jared Goff, Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

