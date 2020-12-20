Fantasy Football: 49ers at Cowboys picks for Week 15

San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have some players that are available in a lot of fantasy leagues

The Dallas Cowboys are welcoming the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 15 matchup that could make or break both teams. The Dallas Cowboys are trying to stay alive in the NFC East divisional race. The 49ers are trying to sneak into the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Both the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will need help from other teams to make the playoffs. The main focus needs to be on the task at hand for both teams. Win in Week 15 and pray for some help from other teams.

Let's take a look at the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers players to start and who to avoid.

(All scores are according to CBS Sports fantasy scoring system.)

49ers at Cowboys Fantasy Football: Start 'Em

49ers WR, Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is on a hot streak heading into the Week 15 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Aiyuk has scored 20 points in four straight weeks in PPR leagues. There is not another NFL team that gives up more receiving touchdowns than the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have given up 22 receiving touchdowns to opposing wide receivers making Brandon Aiyuk a must start on Sunday.

Cowboys RB, Tony Pollard

Advertisement

Tony Pollard is on the Start 'Em list this week because Ezekiel Elliott is playing with a calf injury. Dallas does not know how that will impact Elliott and his ability to run the football. Pollard is rostered in only 41% of leagues and could see the majority of the carries on Sunday against the 49ers. Tony Pollard would be a good option in deeper leagues.

Tony Pollard breaks loose for the 42-yard TD 🔥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/5W1OocYIoY — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 22, 2020

49ers at Cowboys Fantasy Football: Sit 'Em

Cowboys WR, Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper is a wide receiver fantasy managers may want to avoid in Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver group is facing a stingy defensive back group. The 49ers have held opposing wide receivers without a touchdown in the past four games.

49ers RB, Raheem Mostert

The San Francisco 49ers are playing in a favorable matchup in the Dallas Cowboys when it comes to running the football. The Cowboys are amongst the worst in the NFL in rush defense. There is enough uncertainty on whether he will play in the Week 15 matchup against the Cowboys to sit him.

Advertisement

49ers at Cowboys Fantasy Football: Sleepers

49ers RB, Jeff Wilson

Jeff Wilson has had double-digit touches in three of the last four games for the San Francisco 49ers. The uncertainty on whether Raheem Mostert is active or not makes Wilson a sleeper. Dallas Cowboys struggles in rush defense and if Mostert does not play then Wilson will have the bulk of the carries against a struggling Cowboys defense.

49ers TE, Jordan Reed

The Dallas Cowboys have given up 22 receiving touchdowns and this gives all the pass catchers for the 49ers hope. Jordan Reed not too long ago was a standout tight end for the Washington Football Team. Reed would be a good sleeper for deeper leagues, or if the tight end that is on your roster has a tough matchup.