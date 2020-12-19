Fantasy Football: Bills at Broncos picks for Week 15

NFL teams are still fighting for playoff berths in Week 15, but for fantasy football, it's already playoff time.

Most fantasy leagues are into the second round or semifinals of their postseason, making this week even more important for fantasy team managers than it is for some NFL teams and players.

For the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, this week is exceptionally important. When the 10-3 Bills visit the 5-8 Broncos on Saturday, it'll be a meeting of two teams with a lot to play for. The Bills are trying to clinch an AFC East division title and a playoff berth. The Broncos are trying to stay in the playoff race, and cannot afford another loss.

The Bills and Broncos' situations mirror that of many fantasy football managers. Some mangers are trying to get one step closer to a championship, while others are just trying to avoid ending the season feeling like a loser.

Who are the players to target in this game for fantasy purposes? Who should you avoid?

(All scores are according to Yahoo! Sports fantasy scoring system.)

Bills at Broncos Fantasy Football: Start 'Em

Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Diggs is the 9th-best receiver in fantasy football this season with 150.8 total points, averaging 11.6 points per game.

His best fantasy game of the season was in Week 2 against the Dolphins when he scored 22.3 points. Week 15 against the Broncos could see Diggs set a new season-high.

Denver's secondary is severely short-handed. Due to injuries and suspensions, the Broncos are down to only three cornerbacks on the roster. One of their missing CBs happens to be their most accomplished CB, former All-Pro and Pro Bowl veteran A.J. Bouye.

Diggs should be able to take advantage of Denver's compromised secondary and put up a big number this week.

Broncos WR Tim Patrick

Patrick has low-key been a very consistent producer in fantasy football lately.

Not counting that disaster of a game against the Saints when the Broncos basically didn't have a quarterback, Patrick has scored 14.9, 16.4 and 9.6 points in his last three outings (with a real QB). He had 119 yards in one of those games and scored touchdowns in the other two.

Bills at Broncos Fantasy Football: Sit 'Em

Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary is the Bills' most talented and top featured running back, but he's lacking statistically and as a fantasy football option. Singletary hasn't cracked double digits in a game since Week 4 when he put up 13.7 points against the Raiders.

Singletary has been splitting carries with fellow RB Zack Moss, and Singletary only has one touchdown all season. QB Josh Allen is Buffalo's leader in rushing touchdowns with six.

Broncos QB Drew Lock

Don't fall for the "hot hand" philosophy and outsmart yourself by starting Drew Lock. Last week, Lock blew up for 35.6 points when he threw four touchdown passes against the Panthers.

That is not typical Drew Lock. He is statistically one of the worst fantasy quarterbacks among regular NFL starters. He's had two single-digit scoring games and even a negative scoring game (-2.2 points against the Steelers in Week 2).

Lock probably won't be that bad against Buffalo, but fantasy managers shouldn't roll the dice on him this week unless they're absolutely desperate for a QB.