Fantasy Football: Bills at Patriots picks for Week 16

The 11-3 Buffalo Bills head to New England to take on the Patriots in a Monday Night Showdown.

New England has been knocked out of playoff contention last week, after their loss to the Miami Dolphins. With a Bills win, it could help them keep the second seed in the AFC standings. Considering the number 3 Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts and could pull off a win to try and get the number 2 seed, it is a must-win for the Bills against their division rivals.

The Patriots will still have quarterback Cam Newton under center, who has struggled for the most part this season. The lack of quarterback productivity has led to the decline of what once was the greatest dynasty in the league.

Bills at Patriots fantasy football: Start 'em

Bills QB Josh Allen

This should be a no-brainer that Josh Allen, who is having an MVP-like season this campaign, should be a starting quarterback on all rosters. Shockingly enough, 80.4% of owners have him started in ESPN Fantasy leagues, which is alarming considering his numbers. Considering the Patriots' secondary is lacking and with Allen's arm strength, he should have a good night statistically on Monday.

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Newton's favorite receiver lands on the start list. Previously, Meyers recorded 6 receptions for 58 yards and no touchdowns against the Bills in Week 8. Since then, his usage has increased and he has gained the trust of the offensive coaching staff. Just this past week, Meyers had 7 receptions for 111 yards against the Dolphins. Meyers should have a decent outing against the Bills.

Bills at Patriots fantasy football: Sit 'em

Patriots QB Cam Newton

This could be Newton's last game as a starter for the Patriots and while that may motivate Newton to play better on Monday, it probably will not be enough considering his lack of any upside this season. Nonetheless, he could be an intriguing pick for deeper leagues. But if there are other options, best to go with them.

Bills WR Stefon Diggs

This might be a stretch considering the last time Diggs went up against the Patriots, he had 6 receptions for 92 yards and no touchdowns. But he is coming off a foot injury and while he was at full practice, it doesn't necessarily mean he will be 100% on the field. With no Stephon Gilmore to guard him, Diggs could be double-teamed, opening it up for Cole Beasley.