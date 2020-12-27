Fantasy Football: Browns at Jets picks for Week 16

While this game has taken quite a turn in the last few hours with regards to Cleveland Browns offensive player availability, there are still clear players to target in Sunday's matchup between the playoff hopeful Browns and the suddenly hot New York Jets.

However, as this game only has an over/under of 47.5, there are probably better games to circle on your planner as a source of fantasy gold.

Browns at Jets Fantasy Football: Start 'Em

Browns RB Nick Chubb

After missing several weeks of the season with a knee injury, Browns RB Nick Chubb has not missed a beat since he has returned to the lineup. The former University of Georgia Bulldog has at least 100 yards rushing or one rushing touchdown in each of his last six games since coming back, and there’s no reason to think he won’t amass either milestone against the New York Jets.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski loves to establish control of the game with the run anyway, and they may lean more heavily on Chubb and RB Kareem Hunt in this game due to the situation with their wide receivers.

Browns TE Harrison Bryant

Advertisement

Any of Cleveland’s TE’s would be fun to target this week from a streaming perspective, but TE Harrison Bryant would seem to be the best of the bunch from an upside perspective. Bryant and David Njoku are more athletic than Austin Hooper, so the Browns may opt to use them more outside in traditional receiver spots—Hooper is more of a box out red zone pass catcher.

If there was ever a game where Bryant was going to duplicate his 56 yard, two touchdown game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the season, it would be this week.

Browns at Jets Fantasy Football: Sit ‘Em

Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Had the Browns not been missing most of their starting wide receiver corps, Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield would have had a case as being one of the top streamer plays in the fantasy finals against the moribund Jets defense.

However, circumstances dictate that the Cleveland pass attack may not be able to exploit New York’s secondary with reserve players, and that the game plan might be more run heavy than usual. There are other games on the slate with higher projected point totals to target quarterbacks for, so it would behoove owners to stay away from everyone’s favorite Progressive commercial star.

Advertisement

Jets RB Frank Gore

New York head coach Adam Gase has a well documented affinity for veteran RB Frank Gore, and it seems all but a given that the future Hall of Famer back will handle at least 15 touches on Sunday. While that’s usually a nice starting point for fantasy success, owners would be better served looking elsewhere.

Gore has yet to eclipse more than 75 yards rushing in a game this season, despite receiving double digit carries in all but 4 of the Jets’ games. He’s nothing more than a “three yards and a cloud of dust” type of runner at this stage of his career, and does not offer the fantasy upside owners should be looking for with all the chips in the middle of the table.