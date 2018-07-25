Fantasy Football: Hot Take Predictions for Every NFC East Team

Hot Take (Noun)

'A piece of commentary, typically produced quickly in response to a recent event, whose primary purpose is to attract attention.’

It’s hot take season in the world of NFL journalism. Everyone has an opinion on each team. Some are good, some are bad, some are right, and some are wrong. Here, I take a look at each team and talk about a prediction I think may come to fruition. Many will disagree with me, some will agree. Have a read about these 4 teams and come to your own conclusion.

#1 Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott will not be a top 15 QB this season.

Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott had a tough 2017-18 season. He started off well but really struggled when the team lost Ezekiel Elliott through suspension. He still managed to finish the season as the QB 11 though. This was partially down to his mobility, as he added 357 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground.

This season he does get Zeke back for a full 16 games, but the Cowboys front office has done nothing to help him out in the passing game. They released Dez Bryant and Jason Witten retired. To replace them they drafted Michael Gallup and signed Allen Hurns. Hurns is currently the defacto WR1 at the moment.

Hurns could be a decent addition for Dak, but he’s certainly not a WR1. Last season he caught 39 passes and was the WR3 for the Jaguars. Gallup is a good prospect, but asking him to come in and contribute from the get-go is a tough ask. At Tight End they are left with 3 inexperienced guys who will have to fill the huge void that Witten has left.

With no Dez or Witten, it leaves Prescott short of receiving options. The two combined for 132 receptions last season and I can't see Hurns getting more than 50-60 this year. I think that Prescott will struggle to get it going through the air this year, resulting in a poor season for the Cowboys.