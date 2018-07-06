Fantasy Football: Hot Take Predictions for Every NFC West Team

'Hot Take:

Noun

A piece of commentary, typically produced quickly in response to a recent event, whose primary purpose is to attract attention.’

It’s hot take season in the world of NFL journalism. Everyone has an opinion on each team. Some are good, some are bad, some are right, and some are wrong. Here, I take a look at each team and talk about a prediction I think may come to fruition. Many will disagree with me, some will agree. Have a read about these 4 teams and come to your own conclusion.

Arizona Cardinals

Christian Kirk will record the most receiving yards of any of this year’s rookies.

NFL: JUN 05 Cardinals OTA

The rookie out of Texas A&M has a great chance to lead the rookie receivers this year. Now, I’m not saying he is the best receiver or the best athlete out of this year’s group, but I think the opportunity is there for him to put up some decent number. Kirk figure to start from the get go for a depleted Cardinals WR corps. Larry Fitzgerald will command the most targets from the slot, but outside of him there isn’t a clear out and out WR1 to play on the outside. Yes, I know Kirk was a slot guy in college and he will revert to that position when Fitz retires, so he may find it tricky up against the NFL level CBs. He does however have the most accurate QB from the 2016 season throwing to him. Yes Bradford will probably only last 2 games before being I put on IR, but still, the opportunity is there. Josh Rosen is also the most Pro ready QB from this year class and Kirk may well become a favourite of his. All in all, Kirk has fallen into a great spot in Arizona, now let’s see if he can put up the stats playing on the outside.