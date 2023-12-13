Fantasy Football IDP Rankings Week 15: Myles Garrett leads the pack with T.J. Watt & Maxx Crosby questionable

With Week 15 upon us, fantasy football leagues are either in the playoffs or one week away. This is crunch time for managers and the need to maximize the point-scoring potential of your lineup is crucial. As such, IDPs can be the difference between winning, losing, progressing another week, or being done for the season in fantasy football.

Week 15 sees some worrying storylines, with both T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders questionable. Watt was limited in Tuesday's practice with a concussion, while Crosby did not participate due to a knee issue.

Both are going to be questionable for Week 15, as the NFL is being cautious with concussions and the Raiders are set to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. This is a shorter week than normal for Pittsburgh too, as they play on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. It is certainly worth having a backup plan in place but if Crosby and Watt are cleared, they are must-starts in fantasy football Week 15.

Myles Garrett is expected to be his normal nightmare against the Chicago Bears this weekend. All concerns about his shoulder injury are behind him and with Garrett leading the pack the Browns are a terrifying defensive unit. They are one of the best defenses in Week 15 and Garrett simply cannot be discounted.

With the LA Rams set to host the Washington Commanders, the expectation is that the entire unit could feast, so Aaron Donald and Michael Hoecht are exciting prospects. The Miami Dolphins have an interesting matchup against the New York Jets and when they come to town there could be chaos.

Here's a look at the top 50 projected defensive players in fantasy football Week 15, per Roto Baller:

Fantasy Football IDP Rankings Week 15

Myles Garrett, Browns (vs. Bears) T.J. Watt (Q), Steelers (@ Colts) Danielle Hunter, Vikings (@ Bengals) Nick Bosa, 49ers (@ Cardinals) Josh Allen, Jaguars (vs. Ravens) Maxx Crosby (Q), Raiders (vs. Chargers) Micah Parsons, Cowboys (@ Bills) Khalil Mack, Chargers (@ Raiders) Carl Granderson, Saints (vs. Giants) Haason Reddick, Eagles (@ Seahawks) Trey Hendrickson, Bengals (vs. Vikings) Bradley Chubb, Dolphins (vs. Jets) Montez Sweat, Bears (@ Browns) Andrew Van Ginkel, Dolphins (vs. Jets) Christian Wilkins, Dolphins (vs. Jets) Alex Highsmith (Q), Steelers (@ Colts) Justin Madubuike, Ravens (@Jaguars) Aidan Hutchinson, Lions (vs. Broncos) Chris Jones, Chiefs (@ Patriots) Brian Burns, Panthers (vs. Falcons) Harold Landry III, Titans (vs. Texans) Javon Hargrave, 49ers (@ Cardinals) Michael Hoecht, Rams (vs. Commanders) Will Anderson Jr. (Q), Texans (@ Titans) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants (@ Saints) Byron Young, Rams (vs. Commanders) Kwity Paye, Colts (vs. Steelers) Jonathan Allen, Commanders (@ Rams) Aaron Donald, Rams (vs. Commanders) Cameron Heyward, Steelers (@ Colts) Jonathan Cooper, Broncos (@ Lions) Chase Young, 49ers (@ Cardinals) Josh Sweat, Eagles (@ Seahawks) Dexter Lawrence (Q) Giants (@ Saints) Deforest Buckner Colts (vs. Steelers) Rashan Gary, Packers (vs. Buccaneers) Jalen Carter, Eagles (@ Seahawks) Denico Autry, Titans (vs. Texans) Leonard Floyd, Bills (vs. Cowboys) Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers (@ Packers) Quinnen Williams, Jets (@ Dolphins) Harrison Phillips, Vikings (@ Bengals) Jadeveon Clowney, Ravens (@ Jaguars) Derrick Brown, Panthers (vs. Falcons) Daron Payne, Commanders (@ Rams) Vita Vea (Q), Buccaneers (@ Packers) Jonathan Greenard, Texans (@ Titans) Ed Oliver, Bills (vs. Cowboys) Boye Mafe, Seahawks (vs. Eagles) David Onyemata (Q), Falcons (@ Panthers)

Another tactic is to look at this week's best streamer defenses, as players from these teams could come up big in fantasy football.