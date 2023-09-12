Fantasy Football injury updates on Aaron Rodgers, Diontae Johnson, JK Dobbins and more

Fantasy football owners took a collective gasp in Week 1 of the 2023 regular season as some top fantasy stars suffered serious injuries. These fantasy owners saw Aaron Rodgers go down in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson left the game versus the 49ers with a leg injury. Finally, Baltimore Ravens running back JK Dobbins suffered what looked to be another devastating leg injury versus the Texans.

All three injuries changed the landscape as it leaves fantasy owners in a rush to see how much the damage is. Below is the injury status for Rodgers, Dobbins, and Johnson. Also mentioned are the players that could stay alive in fantasy this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy football injury updates for Week 2

Aaron Rodgers injury status: When will the Jets QB return?

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (No. 8)

The four-time NFL MVP's 2023 season is done, due to a tear in left Achilles. Head coach Robert Saleh said after the Jets' Week 1 victory that "it's not good" when it came to Rodgers' injury. Saleh added that Zach Wilson will be the team's starter moving forward.

When looking at this from a fantasy football angle, it's time to hit the waiver wire if Rodgers is your quarterback. All hope isn't lost as quarterbacks like Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, and Baker Mayfield are still available on the wire. Also, if Sam Howell is out there, grab him.

Don't be afraid to seek a trade in your fantasy league if none of those options appeal to you. Losing a player like Rodgers hurts and replacing him is no easy task.

Diontae Johnson injury status: When will Steelers WR return?

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

The Steelers will be without their top wide receiver for a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury. Head Coach Mike Tomlin will likely update the reporters on the matter during his weekly news conference later in the week.

This is a lucky break for fantasy owners as Johnson's injury doesn't appear to be long-term. Looking ahead, there are some options for wideouts to pick up in Johnson's absence.

Firstly, look no further than Johnson's teammate Allen Robinson II, who's only on 2.4 percent of rosters in PPR leagues. He could see a minor bump in targets along with George Pickens. Another wideout who's available is Zay Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones had five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville's win over the Indianapolis Colts.

While Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk will get the looks, Jones could find himself slipping in with some targets and receptions. Fantasy football owners cannot go wrong with either player in the short term.

JK Dobbins injury status: When will the Ravens RB return?

Baltimore Ravens RB JK Dobbins

Like Rodgers, Dobbins' season is done due to an Achilles injury. The Baltimore Ravens star has struggled with injuries in his young career. He missed the entire 2021 season with knee and thigh injuries.

It was a risk for fantasy football owners to take Dobbins, but now they're hunting in their league's waiver wire.

Tyler Allgeier of the Atlanta Falcons is rostered on just 14 percent of rosters in fantasy.

Allgeier had a great Week 1 with 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns, which gave him well over 20 points in PPR leagues. You should snatch him as he'll see his share of the workload in Atlanta's offense.

Also, Kenneth Gainwell of the Philadelphia Eagles is present on just 26 percent of rosters in fantasy football leagues. Gainwell had just above 11 points in fantasy in Week One but could be someone who helps your team because of the snaps.

The other running backs for the Ravens, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, are available in nearly every fantasy football league.

RB Aaron Jones injury status: When will Packers RB return?

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones suffered a hamstring injury on a TD catch versus the Bears in Week One. He was seen holding his leg as he got to the end zone. The Packers star was ruled questionable to return and replaced AJ Dillon.

Reports state that Jones informed teammates that he will be fine. Other reports indicated that his injury is not serious and should be a go in Week Two. This is good news for fantasy football owners.

WR Jakobi Meyers injury status: When will Raiders WR return?

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers had a great game against the Broncos in Week One with nine receptions on 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns. However, he took a massive hit to his head from Broncos' cornerback Kareem Jackson.

The Raiders wide receiver stayed on the turf for a while before trainers helped him off the field. He'll likely stay in concussion protocol leading up to Week 2 as his status remains unknown. Fantasy owners will have to wait and see about Meyers' availability.