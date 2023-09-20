Fantasy football injury updates: Latest on Brandin Cooks for Week 3

This off-season, the Dallas Cowboys made an aggressive move when they acquired Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

On March 19, 2023, the Cowboys traded a 2023 fifth round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick for Cooks. The trade made Cooks tie the NFL record for most traded player in history with Eric Dickerson, with both traded four times in their careers.

Cooks left a young, struggling offense for one of the best offenses in the NFL in Dallas. He joined wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, running back Tony Pollard, and quarterback Dak Prescott.

In his lone game vs. the Giants in Week 1, Cooks recorded two receptions for 22 yards on four targets. He had a reception of 16 yards and another for six. Both were converted for first downs.

Cooks would end up suffering a knee injury during the victory.

Brandin Cooks Injury Update

Following a knee injury that sidelined him from this past week's victory vs. the New York Jets, there is some optimism that Cooks plays in the Cowboys' third game of the season vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Owner Jerry Jones provided a positive update about Cooks' status for this weeks game on 105.3 The Fan. He said Cooks was close to playing last week.

“But Cooks, I’m anticipating he’ll be – he was close there Friday or Saturday, when we were checking him out, he was close to playing. So I think we can see those guys working in this week, all of them you’re talking about. And Martin doesn’t look like he’s going to miss much time as far as I can tell.”

What happened to Brandin Cooks?

During the Dallas Cowboys' season opener vs. the New York Giants, Brandin Cooks injured his knee.

He didn't practice at all last week and it was revealed he had a sprained MCL. After missing practice last week, he missed the Cowboys' Week 2 game vs. the New York Jets. It seems he made progress throughout the week as he was a game-time decision.

Luckily for the Cowboys, they didn't need Cooks as they enjoyed a 30-10 victory over NY.

When will Brandin Cooks return?

Brandin Cooks during Houston Texans v Chicago Bears

It seems likely Brandin Cooks will make his return to the field for the Dallas Cowboys this week vs. the Arizona Cardinals. Nothing is official yet, but given Jones' comments, the fact that he almost suited up last week and hasn't had any setbacks makes one believe Cooks will suit up this week.

The Cowboys are anticipating his return, with Cooks expected to serve as the number 2 wide receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb.

Dak Prescott is also anticipating his return as he will have another top, wide receiver to throw to, also providing veteran leadership on the field.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jerry Jones, Audacy.com, 105.3 The Fan, and H/T Sportskeeda