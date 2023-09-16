Fantasy football injury updates: Latest on Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen is a fantasy football owner's dream because of production throughout his NFL career. The Chargers star wide receiver had a solid first game in the 2023 season.

Allen was targeted nine times, getting 6 catches for 76 yards. He ended up with 14.2 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

The five-time Pro Bowler still has the potential to impact the rest of the 2023 season in fantasy. He remains the team's No.1 receiver and that won't change for the time being. Health will be the determining factor moving forward.

Keenan Allen Injury Update

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Entering the season, Allen was a high-risk injury candidate due to his hamstring. Given his position, Allen is on the wrong side of 30 at age 31 and his injury history up to this point does give concern.

The good news is that Allen is not listed on the Chargers' injury report and will be available in Week 2.

Since 2013, the wideout has missed time with several strains and sprains. However, the ACL tear in 2016 was when everything began to be put under the microscope, especially his hamstrings.

Allen missed seven games in 2022 due to hamstring concerns, so it’s something fantasy owners have been keeping an eye on this season.

Per Greg Scholz of The Athletic, Allen’s injury risk is designated as High. Recovery from these types of injuries can be longer as one gets older. Also, the chances of another hamstring injury might elevate.

While his track record reveals that he has been able to play and be productive, the high risk should be a concern as the season progresses. Owning Allen on your fantasy team is also a risk as well. Drafting him means the fantasy points will be there when healthy.

What happened to Keenan Allen?

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen tweaked his hamstring while rehabilitating during the Chargers’ bye week last season. The receiver explained last November that he didn't sense he strained his hamstring to reporters:

“I don’t think it was a re-strain or anything,” Allen said. “Just some more scar tissue that’s trying to break off. Whenever it’s ready to heal … Just gotta let it do its own thing.”

He was injured in the first half of the Chargers’ season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. He didn't play in the following five games before returning against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

After playing the first half, Allen didn’t return. He and head coach Brandon Staley stated he stayed on the sidelines as a precautionary measure. The talented wideout

Allen confessed he wasn’t fully healthy entering the Seattle game but said he “definitely felt able to play.”

“Not at this point. Keep working through it and hope it starts getting better.”

Allen added then that he did say he wouldn’t come back until he felt fully healed from his injury:

“I definitely don’t want to do the halfway thing again. Just want to come back 100%, [where I’m] not worried about it.”

It's been so far, so good for Allen on the injury front early one as some fantasy owners are leaning on his success in 2023.

When will Keenan Allen return?

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen is nowhere to be found on the Chargers injury report and should be a full go against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

It is a very favorable matchup for the Chargers wideout as he's a top-15 WR in PPR leagues in Week 2. Allen could get at least six catches for 75-80 yards and maybe find the endzone.

Quarterback Justin Herbert may lean more on the passing game as Austin Ekeler could be out against the Titans. While Joshua Kelley is a suitable replacement, it means more targets for Allen.

His hamstring is still lingering as the Chargers might still play it safe when it comes to Keenan Allen. Yet, fantasy owners should start him in their WR slot this week. There aren't many options that can top him at receiver unless you have the likes of Tyreek Hill.

Start him this week despite the risk, because of the reward on the other end. Benching him could get you a loss in your fantasy matchup this week.

His targets could reach double-digits against a Titans defense that allowed 282 yards passing against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. Herbert and Allen could have a field day in Tennessee, meaning plenty of fantasy points.