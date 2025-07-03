Fantasy Football Mock Draft 12-team PPR before training camp: Bucky Irving's elite value

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching and managers are now working on their draft strategies. Participating in Mock Drafts is one valuable way to prepare for the upcoming season by getting a better idea of who is available in each round. Here is an example of a ten-round mock draft with the ninth-overall pick before training camps officially kick off.

Ad

2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft

Mock Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1.09 - Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

Ad

Trending

Malik Nabers is one of the best playres to target late in the first round. He is coming off an incredible rookie season and did so with some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL. The addition of Russell Wilson should help him take the next step forward.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

2.04 - Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving is arguably the most valuable player to target at any point in the second round of 2025 fantasy football drafts. He finished as the weekly RB10 or better five times in his final eight games and truly has the upside to be one of the top overall running backs this year.

Ad

3.09 - Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams has finished as the overall RB6 and RB7 in his past two seasons, which were his only two years a full-time starter. He has proven to be a reliable fantasy assett.

4.04 - Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has finished each of the past four seaosns ranked among the top eight fantasy football quarterbacks. He has one of the safest floors of any player in his position.

Ad

5.09 - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle struggled last year, but some of that is due to Jonnu Smith having a major breakout season. Smith is out of the picture and Waddle exceeded 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons prior to last year, so he is an ideal bouncback candidate.

6.04 - Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce finished as the overall TE7 last season, which is clearly a down-year based on his fantasy football history. He still has the upside to finish even higher than that based on his volume and team situation, making him an absolute steal in the mid-rounds of 2025 fantasy football drafts.

Ad

7.09 - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

Quinshon Judkins is a rookie sleeper to keep an eye on during the 2025 fantasy football season. He is expected to replace Nick Chubb in a workhorse role and will be extremely value if he capitlaizes on this opportunity.

8.04 - George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens will have the luxury of playing ina mkjuch better offense this season and with a major quarterback upgrade in Dak Prescott. He needs to compete with CeeDee Lamb for target share, but a massive step forward in his fantasy value is surely possible.

Ad

9.09 - Tyrone Tracy, RB, New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy finished his rookie season last year as the overall RB26. He could move into the RB2 range this year, so getting him as a flex option is a valubale move in the mid-rounds.

10.04 - Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Jakobi Meyers ranked as the WR18 in fantasy points per game following Davante Adams' departure, according to Fantasy Pros. This makes him one of the biggest sleepers this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title