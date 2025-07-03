Fantasy Football Mock Draft 12-team PPR before training camp: Bucky Irving's elite value

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching and managers are now working on their draft strategies. Participating in Mock Drafts is one valuable way to prepare for the upcoming season by getting a better idea of who is available in each round. Here is an example of a ten-round mock draft with the ninth-overall pick before training camps officially kick off.
2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft
1.09 - Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
Malik Nabers is one of the best playres to target late in the first round. He is coming off an incredible rookie season and did so with some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL. The addition of Russell Wilson should help him take the next step forward.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
2.04 - Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucky Irving is arguably the most valuable player to target at any point in the second round of 2025 fantasy football drafts. He finished as the weekly RB10 or better five times in his final eight games and truly has the upside to be one of the top overall running backs this year.
3.09 - Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams has finished as the overall RB6 and RB7 in his past two seasons, which were his only two years a full-time starter. He has proven to be a reliable fantasy assett.
4.04 - Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts has finished each of the past four seaosns ranked among the top eight fantasy football quarterbacks. He has one of the safest floors of any player in his position.
5.09 - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Waddle struggled last year, but some of that is due to Jonnu Smith having a major breakout season. Smith is out of the picture and Waddle exceeded 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons prior to last year, so he is an ideal bouncback candidate.
6.04 - Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce finished as the overall TE7 last season, which is clearly a down-year based on his fantasy football history. He still has the upside to finish even higher than that based on his volume and team situation, making him an absolute steal in the mid-rounds of 2025 fantasy football drafts.
7.09 - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns
Quinshon Judkins is a rookie sleeper to keep an eye on during the 2025 fantasy football season. He is expected to replace Nick Chubb in a workhorse role and will be extremely value if he capitlaizes on this opportunity.
8.04 - George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys
George Pickens will have the luxury of playing ina mkjuch better offense this season and with a major quarterback upgrade in Dak Prescott. He needs to compete with CeeDee Lamb for target share, but a massive step forward in his fantasy value is surely possible.
9.09 - Tyrone Tracy, RB, New York Giants
Tyrone Tracy finished his rookie season last year as the overall RB26. He could move into the RB2 range this year, so getting him as a flex option is a valubale move in the mid-rounds.
10.04 - Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Jakobi Meyers ranked as the WR18 in fantasy points per game following Davante Adams' departure, according to Fantasy Pros. This makes him one of the biggest sleepers this season.
College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title