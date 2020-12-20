Fantasy Football: Seahawks at Washington picks for Week 15

The Seattle Seahawks head to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday in a Week 15 matchup.

With the NFC East shaking things up as of lately, Washington is favored to win the division. But don't count the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles out just yet, as they are still in play to grab what should be the division's only playoff spot.

Seattle hopes to possibly top the NFC West, as they stand second in the division and look to try and top the Los Angeles Rams.

The game presents some interesting fantasy football matchups as well, with Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson and star wide receiver DK Metcalf facing a tough Washington defense, newly-interested starting QB Dwayne Haskins and productive wide receiver Terry McLaurin for Washington facing a bad Seahawks defense, among others.

Seahawks at Washington fantasy football: Start 'em

Washington RB J.D. McKissic

With rookie running back Antonio Gibson doubtful and unlikely to play on Sunday, J.D. McKissic looks to be the starting running back for the group. The young man had a decent outing against the San Francisco 49ers, with 68 rushing yards and 18 receiving yards in Week 14. While the Seahawks' defense may be allowing just 95.5 rushing yards per game, Washington will likely utilize the run game heavily with Haskins under center.

Advertisement

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

There's no reason to bench Metcalf on your roster, who has become one of Wilson's trusted receivers. Considering his size at the position, guarding him can be a hassle for almost any secondary. With the way the Washington's secondary has been playing lately in some blown coverages, Metcalf could have himself a decent day.

Seahawks at Washington fantasy football: Sit 'em

Washington QB Dwayne Haskins

It could be a hit or miss for Haskins on Sunday. Watching him against the 49ers, he seemed more comfortable in the pocket, but didn't have an amazing performance either. Either Haskins will dominate against the Seahawks, or he will have an average game. It is best to keep him on waivers right now.

Don't DM Chris Carson On Instagram About Your Stupid Fantasy Football Team Or He Will Give You His Address To Come And Fight Him https://t.co/fWDzVAg7eQ pic.twitter.com/f66Wozk9zb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 14, 2020

Advertisement

Seahawks RB Chris Carson

Washington's front seven is simply too dominating to consider starting Chris Carson in fantasy. With Washington allowing 107.2 rushing yards, it's hard to whether Carson should be in the starting line up. He struggled against a New York Giants and Jets defense, which doesn't help his case.