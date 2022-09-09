Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 1: Running back rankings

Running backs have always been some of the most important Fantasy Football players during each NFL season. They have the potential to put up huge scores in a given week, but can also bust when they face a difficult matchup.

The truly elite running backs need to start every week in Fantasy Football. However, the rest of them should either be targeted or avoided depending on their specific match-ups each week. Here are some suggested starts and sits for Week 1 of the season.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Backs: Start 'Em

Running backs to target in Week 1 Fantasy Football.

James Conner - Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals RB James Conner

James Conner had a breakout year with the Arizona Cardinals last season. He could potentially take another step forward during this campaign. He's expected to receive an even larger workload following the departure of Chase Edmonds to the Miami Dolphins.

Conner will find an excellent opportunity to get off to a fast start this Fantasy Football season. He plays against the Kansas City Chiefs defense in Week 1 and the game is projected to be a shootout between two high-powered offenses. The Chiefs also ranked in the bottom 12 in rushing yards allowed per game last season.

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs finds himself in an ideal Fantasy Football situation entering Week 1 of the season. He faces a familiar opponent this week in the Los Angeles Chargers, their division rival. The Las Vegas Raiders also faced off against them in the final game of the regular season last year.

Raider Nation Boston @RaiderNationBOS Josh Jacobs is the only player in the NFL with multiple TDs on opening day each of the past three seasons.



Josh Jacobs is the only player in the NFL with multiple TDs on opening day each of the past three seasons.https://t.co/Ys04HDrG6l

Jacobs will be looking for a similar result in this game. He set a season-high of 132 rushing yards in the matchup against the third-worst rushing defense in the NFL last season. This game also has shootout potential, as their previous game totaled 67 points.

Elijah Mitchell - San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell

While Elijah Mitchell battled some injuries during the 2021 NFL season, he was one of the most efficient rushers in the games that he did play. He received at least ten carries in nine games last season and eclipsed 85 rushing yards in seven of them. Mitchell exceeded 115 yards three times in the campaign.

Mitchell has an intriguing Fantasy Football matchup in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, who ranked in the bottom ten in rushing yards allowed per game. He should be called on often, as the San Francisco 49ers prefer a run-heavy offense.

Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Backs: Sit 'Em

Running backs to avoid in Week 1 Fantasy Football.

Cordarrelle Patterson - Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson was one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2021 Fantasy Football season. He became one of the best players for the Atlanta Falcons last year and earned himself a featured running back role this season.

While Patterson could very well have another productive Fantasy Football season in 2022, he faces a difficult challenge in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints ranked in the top ten last season for total yards allowed, points allowed, and rushing yards allowed. They also added Tyrann Mathieu during the offseason to improve even further.

Devin Singletary - Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary emerged as the featured running back in the Buffalo Bills offense last season after spending the beginning of the year in a committee. He could be facing a similar situation this year, competing for carries with James Cook, who the Bills selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Even if Singletary remains the featured back, he faces a difficult matchup in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams defense ranked sixth in the NFL last season in rushing yards allowed per game. That was before adding superstar linebacker Bobby Wagner during the offseason.

David Montgomery - Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery

David Montgomery has been a solid running back for the Chicago Bears, but he faces an uphill battle for Fantasy Football points this year. The Bears are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, while also having one of the worst offensive lines.

Brandon Robinson @BRobNFL Scoring a TD when literally no one blocks>>>



David Montgomery matters Scoring a TD when literally no one blocks>>>David Montgomery matters https://t.co/J8lCLZbL5f

Montgomery will open the 2022 season with a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. They ranked seventh in rushing yards allowed per game last season and have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. This presents a bad matchup for the Bears' weakness.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Running Backs in Week 1

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. Cleveland Browns Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell