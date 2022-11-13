Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 10: Running back rankings

Running backs can often be the key difference between winning and losing each week of the Fantasy Football season. They can be some of the most polarizing players in Fantasy Football. They are capable of recording massive scores in the right situations, but also have serious bust potential when improperly utilized.

Analyzing recent performances, team situations, and direct matchups, among other things, can help fantasy managers determine which running backs to target in a given week. Failing to solidify the position every week of the Fantasy Football season can be detrimental to a team's success.

NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Running backs: Start 'Em

Tony Pollard - Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard currently ranks in the top 20 among running backs in total fantasy points scored during the 2022 NFL season. This comes despite being a second-string running back behind Ezekiel Elliot, who currently ranks outside the top 30 running backs.

Pollard has good value most weeks of the 2022 Fantasy Football season, but could see additional work in Week 10 as Elliot is playing through a knee injury. Any time Pollard gets extra touches, he becomes an extremely attractive fantasy option.

Jamaal Williams - Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Like Tony Pollard, Jamaal Williams is technically the backup running back in his own offense. Like Pollard, Williams also averages more fantasy points per game than the starter, D'Andre Swift. Williams has also scored seven rushing touchdowns this year, trailing only Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb.

Williams has an excellent opportunity to continue his strong 2022 Fantasy Football season in Week 10. The Chicago Bears allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

David Montgomery - Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions defense has been porous during the 2022 NFL season so far. They are the only team currently allowing more than 30 points per game. They also rank towards the bottom of just about every defensive category in Fantasy Football.

The Lions allow the sixth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. This is great news for David Montgomery, who already ranks among the top 30 running backs this season.

NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Running Backs: Sit 'Em

Najee Harris - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris

Najee Harris has been a massive disappointment during the 2022 Fantasy Football season. He was a consensus first-round pick during the draft season, having been selected in the top-five in many fantasy drafts.

Harris has filed to crack the top ten in PPR scoring in any game this season, while finishing outside the top 25 five times. The New Orleans Saints will be a difficult team to turn things around against. They are among just 23 defenses allowing less than 20 points per game to running backs.

Melvin Gordon III - Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III

Melvin Gordon III became a popular fantasy running back target when Javonte Williams initially went down with a season-ending injury. He has failed to live up to expectations and has been unable to secure the starting role. He instead shares carries with Latavius Murray.

Further complicating things in Denver, the Broncos recently acquired Chase Edmonds prior to the NFL trade deadline. Their backfield is a situation to avoid in Fantasy Football, at least until the workload distribution becomes more clear.

Eno Benjamin - Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin

Eno Benjamin has been a solid streaming option at running back in recent weeks. He put together a stretch where he finished in the top 25 in PPR points in three consecutive weeks, including a season-best RB6 finish in Week 7.

The issue for Benjamin is that James Conner has officially returned from his injury. This resulted in a season-low five touches in Week 9 for Benjamin. He can be avoided in Week 10 and can also probably be safely dropped from fantasy rosters.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Running Backs in NFL Week 10

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Houston Texans Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos Austin Ekeler, Los Amgeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Poll : 0 votes