Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 10: Wide receiver rankings

Wide receiver is a unique position during each Fantasy Football season. There are many more options to choose from for a starting lineup than any other position. While this can be a useful situation for fantasy managers, it also creates a bit of a challenge. More options don't always mean better options.

This makes it important for fantasy to closely analyze the wide receiver position during each week of the Fantasy Football season. The long list of options presents an opportunity to find players with massive scores, but only when finding the right situations. Recent performances and current matchups often determine which wide receivers to target in Fantasy Football.

NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Start 'Em

Darnell Mooney - Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Following a slow start to the 2022 NFL season, Darnell Mooney has improved a lot over the last few weeks. He has recorded at least five receptions in three of his last four games. Mooney appears to have directly benefited from quarterback Justin Fields taking a huge step forward.

Mooney has an ideal matchup to keep things rolling in Week 10. The Detroit Lions are the only NFL team allowing more than 30 points per game. They are also one of only five teams allowing at least 32 points per game to wide receivers in Fantasy Football.

Jerry Jeudy - Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy has been nearly a WR1 in Fantasy Football in each of his last two games. He finished 14th and 16th in PPR points in his last two games prior to his bye week, as he and quarterback Russell Wilson appear to be on the same page recently.

Jeudy has a strong opportunity to keep his hot streak going in Week 10. He faces off against the Tennessee Titans' weak passing defense. They currently allow the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Zay Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Zay Jones

Zay Jones has proven to be a solid streaming option in Fantasy Football when playing in a favorable matchup. He has finished inside the top 40 for PPR points in half of his games played this season, making him a useful flex option in the right situations.

Week 10 features upside for Jones, as well as the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars' pass-catchers. Trevor Lawrence will likely be passing the ball often as he tries to keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense.

NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Sit 'Em

Michael Gallup - Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

The Packers are one of the most challenging defenses to generate a successful passing attack against. They rank in the top six in Fantasy Football against quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends.

This is bad news for Michael Gallup, who is already having a disappointing 2022 season. He has finished inside the top 40 in PPR points just once this year and it was a WR36 performance.

Robert Woods - Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos

Tennessee Titans WR Robert Woods

Ryan Tannehill is expected to return in Week 10 after missing the previous two games with an injury. This should provide a boost for Robert Woods, who has been relatively irrelevant in Fantasy Football this season.

While Woods should be expected to improve in the second half of the 2022 NFL season, a Week 10 matchup against the Broncos is one to stay away from. They currently allow the least fantasy points per game to wide receivers this year.

Curtis Samuel - Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel is having a productive 2022 Fantasy Football season. He currently ranks 13th among wide receivers in total fantasy points. The issue is that most of his production came earlier in the season prior to Carson Wentz suffering an injury.

Samuel finished inside the top 25 in PPR points just once in the last seven weeks. He also finished outside the top 40 four times during that stretch. He doesn't appear to have the same chemistry with Taylor Heinicke as he did Carson Wentz.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers in NFL Week 10

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins

