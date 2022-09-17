Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 2: Wide receiver rankings

NFL Fantasy owners were either pulling out their hair or leaping for joy as they watched their newly drafted wide receivers perform during Week 1. By all accounts, some of the more prominent names that were drafted early balled. However, there were several performances that simply left people panicking.

Week 2 of the 2022 season is officially here, read along as we tell you which wide receivers should be placed in the starting lineup and which should be avoided altogether.

Week 2 Fantasy Football wide receivers: Start 'Em

Receivers to target in Week 2 Fantasy Football

Cooper Kupp - Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

As a whole, the Los Angeles Rams were incredibly excited to step onto the field for their Week 1 showdown against the Buffalo Bills. But while L.A. sat back and reminisced about winning it all last season, the Bills worked hard to get things going.

The end result for L.A. was an embarrassing 21-point loss. Matthew Stafford, despite proving his doubters wrong, was poor. He threw for 240 yards, registered just one touchdown, and threw three interceptions. Yet, although the offense struggled, Cooper Kupp did not. The former Super Bowl MVP winner racked up 128 passing yards, one touchdown, and 13 receptions.

Against an Atlanta Falcons secondary that isn’t very impressive, Kupp should have another field day.

Julio Jones - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Over the past handful of seasons, Julio Jones appeared to have nothing left in the tank. The surefire first ballot Hall of Famer attempted to revive his career with the Tennessee Titans, but the overarching results were nothing to be proud of.

During the 2021 season, Jones battled injuries, playing in just 10 games. In those games, he racked up just 434 receiving yards and a single touchdown. Though early on, Jones looked terrific in his first game against the Buccaneers. He caught three passes for an explosive 69 yards. With Chris Godwin expected to be out for quite some time as he nurses a bad hamstring, Jones should have plenty of targets this coming Sunday.

Week 2 Fantasy Football wide receivers: Sit 'Em

Receivers to avoid in Week 2 Fantasy Football

DeVante Parker - New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

DeVante Parker was the biggest offseason move for the New England Patriots on the offensive side of the ball. Mac Jones, the Patriots Pro Bowl rookie last season, was, and still is, expected to make a gigantic leap this season. But in any event, Week 1 for Jones and the Patriots was about as bad as you can get.

In total, Parker caught just a single pass for just nine yards. With Week 2 just a few days away, Jones will be asked to solve the complex puzzle that is the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense.

There are a ton of reasons why fantasy owners should steer clear of Parker, none more obvious than the number of targets Parker received in Week 1. For whatever reason, Jones simply refused to look in his direction. He threw Parker the ball only twice. Sit Parker this week and stay away from him until he proves himself.

Kenny Golladay - New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

After ripping through the league while playing for the Detroit Lions, Kenny Golladay was expected to play an integral role for the New York Giants. Yet, after a disappointing first season, Golladay is ostensibly on his way to another dismal one.

We know it was only one game, but Daniel Jones simply isn't the answer at quarterback. The Giants, for this season and the foreseeable future, will be a run-first squad.

Jones threw for 188 yards while Saquon Barkley rushed for 164 yards on the ground. Golladay, unsurprisingly, got the short end of the stick, grabbing two balls for 22 yards against the Tennessee Titans.

With the Carolina Panthers next up on the docket, things won’t get much better for Golladay unless Barkley goes down with an injury or they go behind big. He just doesn't seem destined for big fantasy points this week.

