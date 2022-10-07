Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 5: Running back rankings

Running back is one of the most important positions in fantasy football. They are critical pieces of any lineup because they have the potential to put up massive scores in a given week. But they also run the risk of busting in the wrong matchup.

It's always important to start the elite running backs each week of the fantasy football season. However, the rest of the starting lineup should mostly be filled out with high-upside running backs in optimal matchups.

Here are three running backs to target and three others to avoid in Fantasy Football for Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Backs: Start 'Em

Running backs to target in Week 5 Fantasy Football.

Rhamondre Stevenson - New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions

New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The New England Patriots have been splitting their running back production between Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris this season. Stevenson appears to be trending towards taking over the lead-back role, earning over 55% of the offensive snaps in each of the last three weeks. He has increased his touches each week of the season so far.

Stevenson will enter Week 5 with an excellent matchup at home against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are currently allowing 165.5 rushing yards per game, the third-most in the entire NFL.

Melvin Gordon III - Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III

The Denver Broncos received devastating news following the conclusion of their Week 4 game. Star running back Javonte Williams has suffered a season-ending injury. Melvin Gordon III will now take over as the top running back after previously serving as the second-back in a timeshare.

Gordon is already a solid Fantasy Football running back this season, recording double-digit touches three times,. He has now been elevated to a potentially elite option without Williams. He is projected to receive a massive workload moving forward and should start in fantasy football lineups right away. Start him in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nyheim Hines - Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Nyheim Hines has carved out a solid role for himself with the Indianapolis Colts as a receiving specialist from the running back position. He has recorded 19 total receptions, while also spelling superstar Jonathan Taylor. His role will increase greatly in Week 5 against the Broncos after Taylor was ruled out with an injury.

Being elevated to a starter this week changes Hines from a borderline flex play to a solid starting option in Fantasy Football lineups. He should receive plenty of volume, giving him excellent upside this week.

Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Backs: Sit 'Em

Running backs to avoid in Week 5 Fantasy Football.

Tony Pollard - Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard qualifies as a boom-or-bust option in fantasy football as Ezekiel Elliot continues to serve as the primary running back. Pollard has exceeded ten points in half of his games during the 2022 NFL season, while failing to score five points in either of his other two games.

In the right matchup, Pollard is capable of putting up a big score. However, the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams may be better off avoided. The Rams are one of only eight teams allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards per game during the 2022 NFL season.

Tyler Allgeier - Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier was one of the most popular waiver wire pick-ups ahead of Week 5 of the fantasy football season. Atlanta Falcons leading running back Cordarrelle Patterson went down with an injury in Week 4, so Allgeier is projected to start.

Allgeier was solid in extended action in Week 4, recording 104 total yards on 11 touches. His projections are bright moving forward, but he may be better off avoided in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stout rushing defense. The Buccaneers have allowed the fewest rushing yards per game over the last two seasons.

Rashaad Penny - Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Rashaad Penny had a massive game for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, going off for 157 total yards and two touchdowns. While his breakout performance may make him an attractive option in Week 5, he's better off avoiding this week.

Penny faces a much tougher match-up on the road in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints' stingy defense. Penny has also only exceeded ten fantasy points once this season and has three weeks with zero touchdowns.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Running Backs in Week 5

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. San Francisco 49ers Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Poll : 0 votes