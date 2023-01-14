Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2022; NFL wild-card playoffs: Kicker rankings

Kickers can sometimes be wrongfully ignored in Fantasy Football lineups. Many managers simply pick one on draft day and stick with them for the entire season, while paying little attention to their output. This is often a mistake. Managers who ignore their kickers can miss out on a chance to optimize their lineup each week and gain additional fantasy points.

This creates opportunities for managers who pay attention to their kicker position to gain an edge over other fantasy teams who don't. Every advantage counts in Fantasy Football, especially in a playoff format where every lineup decision is magnified. With little time and resources in playoff formats, targeting the right kickers can be one way to squeeze out a few extra fantasy points.

NFL wild-card playoffs Fantasy Football kickers: Start 'Em

Buffalo Bills K Tyler Bass

Tyler Bass finished the 2022 Fantasy Football regular season among the top five kickers in fantasy points per game and total points scored. He did so by playing in the high-powered Buffalo Bills offense, creating plenty of scoring opportunities for their kicker. They are projected to once again be one of the highest-scoring teams in the wild-card round.

Dallas Cowboys K Brett Maher

Brett Maher was the only kicker during the 2022 season to average more than 10 fantasy points per game. He also led the way in total fantasy points scored at the position. He has been one of the most reliable kicking options this season and should continue to do so during the playoffs.

New York Giants K Graham Gano

Graham Gano quietly ranked among the top five kickers in Fantasy Football during the season. He has done so by being extremely efficient, including successfully converting on more than 90% of his field-goal attempts. His game against the Minnesota Vikings has shootout potential, so he could see plenty of scoring opportunities.

NFL wild-card playoffs Fantasy Football kickers: Sit 'Em

Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins K Jason Sanders

Jason Sanders finished the season ranked 17th among kickers in total fantasy points scored. Scoring opportunities may be difficult to come by in the wild-card round. The Miami Dolphins will be without their top two quarterbacks, forcing Skylar Thompson into the starting role. Sanders may not get many chances against the Buffalo Bills' top 10 fantasy defense.

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers K Ryan Succop

Ryan Succop has been inconsistent during the 2022 Fantasy Football season. He has particularly struggled in the second half of the year. He finished among the top 20 kickers just once in his final eight games of the season. He will be difficult to trust in the wild-card round, especially in a projected low-scoring game.

Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings K Greg Joseph

Greg Joseph played in one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL, but recorded just a K20 finish to the 2022 Fantasy Football season. He did so by missing a league-high 12 total kicking attempts this year. His inefficiency makes him extremely difficult to trust this week, despite playing in a potential shootout.

Top 12 Fantasy Football Ks in NFL wild-card playoffs

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Graham Gano, New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Riley Patterson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Poll : 0 votes