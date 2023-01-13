Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em 2022 NFL wild-card playoffs: Tight end rankings

Tight ends represent the most difficult position to navigate in Fantasy Football. This challenge has become even greater in playoff formats. The pool of available players to choose from is much smaller in this format than traditional season-long leagues. This makes it even more difficult than usual to find value among the tight end position.

The wild-card round of the NFL playoffs features certain tight ends to target and others to avoid based on recent individual performances and direct weekly matchups, among several other factors. Every lineup decision is magnified in this style of Fantasy Football, so managers can't afford to miss out on valuable points from their tight ends.

NFL wild-card playoffs Fantasy Football tight ends: Start 'Em

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Dalton Schultz has been one of the most reliable weapons for Dak Prescott during the 2022 season. He has finished among the top 12 tight ends in Fantasy Football seven times in 13 games with Prescott under center. This includes a TE6 finish in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle

George Kittle has elevated his production since Brock Purdy replaced Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. He has finished among the top 13 tight ends in each of the last four games, including three of which were top three finishes. One of these was a TE1 finish against the Seattle Seahawks, who allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox

Dawson Knox had a strong finish to the 2022 Fantasy Football season as a reliable target for Josh Allen in the red zone. He has recorded a touchdown in each of his last four games, while finishing among the top 13 tight ends in all four of them. One of the games was a season-best TE3 finish against the same Miami Dolphins he will face off with in the wild-card round.

NFL Week 17 Fantasy Football tight ends: Sit 'Em

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cade Otton

Cade Otton appears to have surpassed Cameron Brate as the preferred tight end target in the passing game for Tom Brady. While Otton averaged five targets per game over his final six weeks, Brate has failed to surpass five targets in any game since Week 4. Neither is a good option in Fantasy Football this week against the Dallas Cowboys. They allow the third-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki has been disappointing during the 2022 Fantasy Football season, including two finishes outside the top 50 tight ends in two games against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills rank second against fantasy tight ends, and Gesicki will have to play them again this week. Further hurting his outlook is their quarterback situation. Skylar Thompson is the projected starter while Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater recover from injuries.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Noah Fant has been a boom-or-bust tight end during the 2022 Fantasy Football season. He has recorded three top 10 finishes, while finishing outside the top 30 five times. While he has produced mixed results against the San Francisco 49ers this year, he's extremely hard to trust against one of the best overall defensive units in the entire NFL.

Top 12 Fantasy Football TEs in NFL wild-card playoffs

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Poll : 0 votes